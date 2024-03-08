Sensex (    %)
                             
Rajasthan govt assesses crop loss in districts affected by rain, hailstorms

Trader K G Jhalani said harvesting of wheat, barley, and gram would begin in 10-15 days, so there is no major loss to these crops yet

A farmer looking at his damaged wheat crop lying down on ground after hailstorm (File Photo: PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has undertaken girdawari (assessment of crop loss) of rabi crops in 21 districts affected by rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms in the first week of March. The hailstorm hit parts of Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, and western Rajasthan, possibly causing damage to wheat, cumin, and isabgol crops, , an  agriculture department official said

“The exact figures of damage are expected to be available in about a week after we get survey reports from these areas,” he added.
Trader K G Jhalani said harvesting of wheat, barley, and gram would begin in 10-15 days, so there is no major loss to these crops yet. “If it rained during harvesting, there could be a risk of the produce getting spoiled.” 

The loss in figures have not been revealed yet, but the farmers of western Rajasthan have reported some damage to cumin and isabgol crops. According to them, cumin crops may be reduced by 25 per cent due to rain and strong winds.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the damage caused due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms in some districts is worrying. “I request the state government to ensure compensation to the farmers by conducting crop damage survey as soon as possible.”

Wheat, barley, gram, and mustard are the major crops grown during Rabi season in Rajasthan. Agriculture and allied sectors contribute 25 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product.

According to state government data, wheat has been sown in over 2.78 million hectares and expects production of 1.04 million tonnes (mt) this year.

Gram has been sown in 1.97 million hectares and production of 2.34 mt is expected this season.

Mustard and rapeseed have been sown in 3.75 million hectares and the government estimates 6.23 mt during this rabi season. 

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

