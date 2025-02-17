Business Standard

Maharashtra govt constitutes panel to study, implement MSP schemes

Maharashtra govt constitutes panel to study, implement MSP schemes

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Feb 17 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to form a committee to study and implement minimum support price (MSP) schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA).

As per the order, the committee will submit a detailed report within one month, including suggestions and recommendations for the government on effectively implementing the MSP schemes across the state.

The state Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department issued the government resolution (GR) on Monday.

The price support scheme (PSF) and price stabilisation scheme (PSS) for the purchase of agricultural produce come under the PM-AASHA.

The GR stated that in October 2018, under the Union government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare issued guidelines for implementing these schemes.

 

According to these guidelines, the Central government guarantees the purchase of up to 25 per cent of the total production of essential agricultural commodities at the MSP, and this process is carried out by the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NAFED) as the nodal agency, with state-level nodal institutions responsible for facilitating the purchase.

The guidelines also outline that state-level nodal institutions must ensure the proper organisation of purchase centres equipped with the necessary facilities and monitor the process.

The GR said the committee will evaluate the existing framework and recommend policies to ensure the MSP schemes run smoothly across the state.

The committee will be chaired by the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation in Mumbai, while the managing director of NAFED in Mumbai, the marketing director of the state in Pune, the chief marketing officer of the state agricultural marketing board in Pune, among others, will be members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

