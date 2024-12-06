Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Modi govt will purchase all farm produce at MSP: Agri minister Shivraj

Modi govt will purchase all farm produce at MSP: Agri minister Shivraj

The assertion came on a day when farmers are planning to embark on a foot march to Delhi with their demands

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Narendra Modi government will purchase all farm produce at minimum support price, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He gave the assurance while answering supplementaries during Question Hour on the issue of MSP to farmers.

The assertion came on a day when farmers are planning to embark on a foot march to Delhi with their demands.

"I want to assure the house through you that all produce of farmers will be purchased at minimum support price. This is the Modi government and the guarantee to fulfil Modi's guarantee," Chouhan told the house.

"When our friends from the other side were in power, they had stated on record that they cannot accept the M S Swaminathan Commission recommendations, especially on giving 50 per cent more than the cost of produce. I have the record," he said.

 

He cited former MoS Agriculture Kantilal Bhuria, Agriculture Ministers Sharad Pawar, and K V Thomas to back his claim.

More From This Section

Sugar

India sugar prices hit 18-month low, mills struggle to make cane payments

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Govt acted to boost domestic DAP supply amid disruptions: Anupriya Patel

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture

As DAP sales dip, farmers turn to more beneficial NPKS, shows data

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Farmers are in distress, there is a need for introspection: V-P Dhankhar

Shrimp

No blanket ban on Indian shrimp in US, curbs only on wild-caught shrimp

After his remarks, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked him to place on record the documents to substantiate his claim, which Chouhan agreed to.

"They have never honoured the farmers and never gave a serious consideration to farmers' demands for remunerative prices. I want to assure the house through you that since 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to calculate the minimum support price by giving 50 per cent profit on cost of production to farmers," the minister claimed.

He also claimed the Modi government is already giving remunerative prices to farmers, saying that paddy wheat, jowar, soyabean were being purchased at 50 per cent above the cost of production from three years ago.

He also cited intervention in changing export duties and prices whenever rates of commodities fall.

Also Read

Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) slumped in August 2024. Data shows that in the month, around 16.06 million households sought work under the scheme, the lowest monthly demand since Oc

Activists counter govt claims of timely MGNREGS payments, demand a raise

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

More funds sought for MGNREGA if budget falls short: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Bengal giving central welfare scheme funds to 'undeserving' people: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan calls for strict action against sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Ladli Bahan scheme not aimed at getting votes, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture Minister MSP minimum support price Indian Farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon