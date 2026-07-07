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Paddy sowing down 13%, total Kharif acreage falls 21% due to low rainfall

As per the data, paddy acreage is down by 13 per cent to 60.24 lakh hectares till July 6 in the ongoing kharif season compared with 69.3 lakh hectares last year

Paddy field, Paddy, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

A worker plants paddy saplings at a field, in Gurugram, Haryana (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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Total sowing of kharif crops, including paddy, declined to 350.85 lakh hectares, a 21 per cent decrease from 442.8 lakh hectares last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, citing low rainfall amid delayed progress of the southwest monsoon.

As per the data, paddy acreage is down by 13 per cent to 60.24 lakh hectares till July 6 in the ongoing kharif season compared with 69.3 lakh hectares last year.

The pulses sowing has also declined to 37.15 lakh hectares from 47.49 lakh hectares last year, the data showed.

The area under coverage for Shri Anna cumulative coarse cereals fell to 60.12 lakh hectares from 71.86 lakh hectares.

 

Sowing area under oilseeds declined sharply to 66.31 lakh hectares from 109.27 lakh hectares last year, the data showed.

Cotton sowing also dropped to 63.18 lakh hectares from 82 lakh hectares last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Paddy Kharif Kharif sowings kharif sowing kharif crop

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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