'Pvt sector can provide advisory services, tech to support agri sector'

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Thursday emphasised on the importance of partnership between the private and public sectors for long-term agricultural growth.

Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Chand further stressed on the need for coming up with new ways to boost agricultural output and recognising the wide range of agricultural practices across the country.

"Private sector can play a critical role in precision farming In India. It can provide advisory services, agrochemicals, and suitable technology to support agricultural development," Ramesh Chand said.

He also highlighted the growth seen in India's agricultural industry, notably in livestock and fisheries, with an annual increase of roughly 2.75 per cent.

The NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand elaborated on the complex interaction between agriculture and climate change.

"The real challenge lies in increasing productivity. To do so, we must address concerns of cost, technological progress, and resource efficiency," he stated.

Ramesh Chand also highlighted small-scale farmers' dominance in India's agricultural environment and scalability difficulties.