'Pvt sector can provide advisory services, tech to support agri sector'

The NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand elaborated on the complex interaction between agriculture and climate change

modern tech, agriculture technology

He also highlighted small-scale farmers' dominance in India's agricultural environment and scalability difficulties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Thursday emphasised on the importance of partnership between the private and public sectors for long-term agricultural growth.
Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Chand further stressed on the need for coming up with new ways to boost agricultural output and recognising the wide range of agricultural practices across the country.
"Private sector can play a critical role in precision farming In India. It can provide advisory services, agrochemicals, and suitable technology to support agricultural development," Ramesh Chand said.
He also highlighted the growth seen in India's agricultural industry, notably in livestock and fisheries, with an annual increase of roughly 2.75 per cent.
The NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand elaborated on the complex interaction between agriculture and climate change.
"The real challenge lies in increasing productivity. To do so, we must address concerns of cost, technological progress, and resource efficiency," he stated.
Ramesh Chand also highlighted small-scale farmers' dominance in India's agricultural environment and scalability difficulties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agriculture economy agriculture growth private companies

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

