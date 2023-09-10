Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

It has not been raining since morning in Colombo today, with the sun shining brightly. However, the weather forecast post 3 PM IST looks grim.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Once again, the India vs Pakistan encounter is here, and there are chatters about weather conditions, this time Colombo weather. According to weather agencies' predictions, there are chances of rainfall today (September 10) in Colombo during the IND vs PAK clash, which starts at 3 PM IST. However, the fans could get great confidence from the fact that despite rain prediction during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka's Super 4 game, the rain gods stayed away from R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (September 9).

Fans would be hoping the rain stays away from today's India vs Pakistan match and doesn't spill into reserve day. 

Colombo weather forecast today (September 10)

It has not been raining since morning in Colombo today, with the sun shining brightly. However, the weather forecast post 3 PM IST looks grim. 
 
Let us take a look at the Colombo weather forecast for September 10 from different weather agencies:

What is the Colombo weather forecast during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on September 10?


IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by BBC on September 10

According to BBC's weather forecast, there is more than 40 per cent chance of rainfall on September 10 during the India vs Pakistan match.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11 live, Colombo weather updates

Delhi Capitals to invest in Arun Jaitley Stadium upgradation: Report

ED files FEMA case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations

IND vs PAK: Not playing against Pakistan often makes a difference says Gill

SL vs BAN: Bowlers, Samarawickrama overpower Hridoy to give Lanka close win

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Confident Pakistan name unchanged 11 for India game

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sadeera's 92 takes hosts to 257, Mahmud takes 3/62

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11 live, Colombo weather updates


charts
Photo credit: Screengrab from BBC website


IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by AccuWeather on September 10

According to AccuWeather.com forecasts, there is over 66 per cent chance of rainfall at 3 PM IST during the India vs Pakistan match tomorrow in Colombo.

charts
Photo credit: Screengrab from AccuWeather


IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by The Weather Channel on September 10

According to weather.com, there is more than 85 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day in Colombo during Indo-Pak clash.

charts
Photo credit: Screengrab from The Weather Channel

Topics : India vs Pakistan Asia Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket weather forecasts weather forecast

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon