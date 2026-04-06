Rajasthan govt set to achieve record mustard production this year

According to the Department of Agriculture and mustard traders, the state’s mustard output is projected to range between 5.4 and 5.7 million tonnes (mt) this year, up from around 5.2 mt the previous year.

Around 40-45 per cent of the country's mustard is produced in the state.

Wheat production has increased despite a reduction in the sowing area, the agriculture department said.

The state government raised the sowing targets for gram, and its production has increased significantly.

During the 2025-2026 rabi season, mustard was sown across 34.28 lakh hectares compared to 33.72 lakh hectares in 2024-25.

According to the agriculture department data, wheat was sown across 35.86 lakh hectares this year, and its production is estimated at 15 mt. Gram was sown across 20.52 lakh hectares.

In the 2024-25 rabi season, wheat sowing covered 38.36 lakh hectares, yielding a production of around 15 mt, while gram was sown across 16.55 lakh hectares, resulting in a production of around 1.97 mt. This year, its output is projected to reach 2.6 mt.

Anil Chatar, joint secretary of the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India, said that Rajasthan was the largest mustard-producing state in the 2024-2025 rabi season.

“Commodity traders estimate mustard production in the state to reach over 5.42 mt, somewhat different from the agriculture department’s figure in the 2025-2026 rabi season,” he said.

He added that the primary reasons for the increase in mustard production in the state are good rainfall, favourable weather conditions for the crop, and increased sowing. This year, mustard sowing increased by about 3 per cent.