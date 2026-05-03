Sub-par monsoon not a crisis; agriculture has shown resilience: Chand

In an interaction with ‘Business Standard’ as part of the “Business Standard Dialogues” webinar series, Chand spoke about monsoon forecasts, agricultural resilience, drought-proofing efforts, and potential inflation risks. Edited excerpts:

The year 2026 is expected to see one of the worst El Niño events in recent years. Do you think it could trigger a crisis this summer?

There are two aspects here—predictions about El Niño by international agencies and forecasts by our own institutions. Past experience shows that the monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tends to be more reliable. I have greater faith in IMD’s projections.

IMD has likely factored in the evolving El Niño conditions. As of now, it has projected rainfall at about 92 per cent of the long-period average. Importantly, India has not experienced a year of deficit rainfall since 2015. We have had nearly a decade of normal or slightly above-normal rainfall, never falling below 94 per cent of the long-term average.

During this period, several structural improvements have also taken place. One notable trend is that India has not seen a contraction in the agriculture sector since 2015, which is quite remarkable. Even when we consider weaker monsoon years such as 2014 and 2015, when rainfall was around 84–85 per cent of the long-period average, Indian agriculture demonstrated resilience.

My own statistical analysis suggests that the deviation in foodgrain production in such years has been significantly lower than in earlier decades. This is because rainfall quantity alone does not determine agricultural output. Timing and distribution are equally important.

For instance, excessive rainfall early in the season followed by weak precipitation in August or September can be harmful. Conversely, consistent and well-distributed rainfall—even if slightly below normal—can produce better outcomes than erratic or excessive rainfall.

Historical data supports this. In some years with 94 per cent rainfall, agricultural growth has been better than in years with 103 per cent rainfall. Much depends on whether rainfall occurs steadily or in bursts leading to floods.

Another crucial factor is the onset of the monsoon. If it arrives late, even a normal total rainfall may not prevent crop damage.

Irrigation has also emerged as a key buffer. Over the past decade, irrigated area has expanded from about 50 per cent to nearly 60 per cent. This is a significant achievement—comparable to what earlier took 15 years. Such expansion helps moderate the impact of monsoon variability.

Additionally, the composition of agriculture has changed. The share of crops is gradually declining, while livestock and fisheries—less dependent on monsoon fluctuations—are increasing. In drought years, livestock growth can even rise, as farmers tend to sell unproductive animals.

Over the past decade, India has largely seen normal or excess rainfall. This also coincides with your tenure in NITI Aayog. What steps were taken to reduce the impact of poor monsoons?

Ans: It is important to distinguish between national and regional realities. Even if the country as a whole did not face drought in the last decade, several states did experience deficit rainfall.

That said, NITI Aayog was not complacent. A number of initiatives were undertaken to strengthen drought resilience. The focus has been on water resource management—particularly conservation and storage capacity enhancement.

Today, reservoir levels are significantly higher. We currently have about 26 per cent more water in reservoirs compared to the 10-year average, and about 14 per cent more than last year.

Another important initiative has been the preparation and refinement of district contingency plans. These plans outline specific actions each district should take in case of drought or deficient rainfall.

Large-scale efforts under schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have also contributed to drought-proofing. These include the construction of water conservation structures and strengthening rural livelihoods. Irrigation expansion, as mentioned earlier, has been another major contributor.

With the possibility of a weak monsoon and ongoing geopolitical tensions, is this the right time to push reforms in sectors such as fertilisers?

The fertiliser sector is certainly important, but I would not classify current measures as “reforms” in the strict sense. Reforms typically involve legislative or regulatory changes requiring parliamentary approval.

In the fertiliser sector, most actions are administrative—such as decisions on subsidy levels. Within this framework, there is considerable scope for improvement without major legal changes.

For instance, India needs to attract more investment into fertiliser production. There is also significant potential in using the country’s large coal reserves for gasification, which can then be used for manufacturing urea.

Are these the only reforms needed at this stage?

Reforms are needed in agriculture at multiple levels. First, India should aim to reduce dependence on imports for critical commodities—both food items and inputs.

Second, there is a need to ease land leasing norms. Third, giving farmers greater freedom to sell their produce across markets can help them secure better prices, especially during periods of stress or uncertainty.

Which food items are most at risk of price spikes—cereals, pulses, or vegetables?

In the case of cereals, the government plays a strong stabilising role through buffer stocks. Currently, we have around 60 million tonnes of stock against a normative requirement of about 20 million tonnes.

This allows the government to intervene in markets and control price volatility. In fact, market signals suggest that private traders are not anticipating a sharp rise in cereal prices. There is little speculative buying, even in major procurement centres such as Punjab.

As a result, cereals are likely to remain stable. This is also reflected in the government’s decision to allow wheat exports despite concerns about monsoon performance.