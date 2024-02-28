Sensex (    %)
                        
Tea industry body welcomes move to sell dust tea through auction route

President of TAI Sandeep Singhania said in a statement that dust grades constitute approximately 20 per cent of total production in North India

Tea

TAI has urged all the stakeholders to collaborate with this initiative of the Tea Board

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea Association of India (TAI), a body of planters, on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Tea Board for selling dust tea fully through the auction route.
On February 26, the board issued an order saying that 100 per cent of dust grades of tea manufactured in a calendar year through the auction mode under Tea (Marketing) Control (Amendment) Order which will be effective from April one, 2024.
President of TAI Sandeep Singhania said in a statement that dust grades constitute approximately 20 per cent of total production in North India.
Therefore, transitioning to 100 per cent auction of dust tea will be a small step towards restructuring the existing system, he said.
TAI said that the tea industry is facing unprecedented challenges and urgent action is required to revitalise the industry.
The association is also committed to compliance with the maximum residue levels (MRL) of pesticides and market teas as a healthy beverage.
TAI has urged all the stakeholders to collaborate with this initiative of the Tea Board.
Before the order, dust grades were sold both through the auction route and private sales.

Topics : Tea industry agriculture economy Agriculture

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

