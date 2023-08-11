Total kharif sowing over in almost 90% of normal area till August 11

Sowing of kharif crops is over in almost 90 per cent of the normal area during the week ended August 11, with acreage of rice being higher by almost 4.92 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, arhar and urad were down by 5.41 per cent and 13.49 per cent, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2022. Paddy sowing is down so far in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Odisha.

Normal area is the average area covered under a particular crop in the previous five years.

Usually, sowing of kharif crops starts nearing its end from mid-August but this year several farmers said the period of planting may get extended. This is because it started late due to the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon in several parts of the country.

In case of arhar, acreage of which is down compared to last year, almost 87 per cent of the normal area has been covered till August 11.

Similarly, in case of urad, too, acreage of which is down, data showed that till August 11, almost 75 per cent of the normal area has been covered.

Also Read Monsoon rains push up kharif sowing in Rajasthan to nearly 70% of target IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing Monsoon break forecast a concern for kharif crops as sowing steadies India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) launched in Hyderabad Govt should propose tax rate cut on fertilisers to GST Council: Parl panel Over 400,000 hectares brought under natural farming in 8 states: Govt Crop insurance claims worth Rs 2,761.10 cr pending under PMFBY till 2021-22 Centre aims zero stubble burning in current season: Agriculture Minister

In case of rice, which is the biggest food grain grown during the kharif season, and which has been under the spotlight since the last few months due to ban on exports as a consequence of increase in retail price, data showed that till this week, around 32.82 million hectares has been covered under the crop.

So far, data showed that around 82.25 per cent of the normal area under paddy has been covered till August 11.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has entered into a break phase after a vigorous run in July. As a consequence, the rainfall deficit between August 1 and 11 has been almost 29 per cent

Southern Peninsular India leads with 72 per cent shortfall and North-West India is at 38 per cent deficit, according to meteorologists.

Onion Buffer: The government on Friday said it will release onion from its buffer stock — of almost 0.3 million tonnes — in the targeted regions with immediate effect. This is to ensure that prices remain under check till the new crop arrives from October onwards.

The government is exploring multiple options for disposal of onion: e-auction, e-commerce as well as through states at discounted rates. It will be via retail outlets of the respective consumer cooperatives and corporations, it said.

According to government data, onion prices have started inching up slightly as the all-India retail price of the key staple was at Rs 27.90 per kg on August 10, higher by Rs 2 per kg compared to the year-ago period.