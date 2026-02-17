Farm interests safeguarded in India-US trade deal: Agri Min Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the India-US interim trade deal was finalised after careful consideration, with the government ensuring that no decision harms the farming community.

Speaking at a programme here, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "I am speaking with full responsibility as the agriculture minister of India. In the trade agreement, we have taken complete care of the interests of Indian farmers. There will be no losses for India's farming community," he said.

On imports, Chouhan said the country has to bring in the things it needs.

"We are not self-sufficient when it comes to pulses even today. If something that we need comes from another country, what is the objection?" he asked.

Similarly, he said, India imports around 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of apples.

"They come from countries like Turkey and Iran. If one lakh metric tonnes (of apple) come from the United States, after ensuring that it does not affect our farmers, what is the problem?" he asked.

On cotton, he said the textile industry faces shortages.

"When cotton production falls short, we have to import," the minister said.

Without taking any names, Chouhan also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of levelling false allegations daily.

"There is one leader who is a part-time politician and a full-time dramatist. He neither understands trade nor tradition. Those who have never seen villages and farms are making allegations every day," he claimed.

The Union minister also asked why the erstwhile UPA government refused to implement the Swaminathan Committee report, which recommended fixing the minimum support price (MSP) at 50 per cent above the cost of production.

"The UPA government filed an affidavit saying that it (fixing MSP) would distort the market. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who decided that MSP will be given at 50 per cent above production cost," he said.

Chouhan also asked why the Congress did not create a buffer stock when there was record sugar production in 2006-07.

"When prices fell, why were farmers not protected? What kind of trade was it to import sugar at Rs 36 per kg and export it at Rs 12.50?" he asked.

The minister claimed that India was self-reliant in edible oils till 1993-94, but the Congress government put them under an open general licence, making the country dependent on imports.

"Thousands of tonnes of foodgrain were lying in the warehouses. Even the Supreme Court said they should be distributed to the poor. But the UPA government said the court should not interfere," he claimed, adding that Rahul Gandhi should give answers to these questions.

Chouhan also said it is the NDA government led by Narendra Modi that is providing free foodgrain to 80 crore poor people in the country.

"Farmers are 'annadatas'. The government is working to promote the interests of farmers and empower them with technology.

"We must move towards natural farming. We must link agriculture with animal husbandry and other activities so that farmers' incomes increase," he said.

"Our effort is to reduce and eliminate the difficulties faced by the farmers. Their welfare is the top priority for the NDA," Chouhan added.

The agriculture minister launched an artificial intelligence-based platform Bharat-VISTAAR for farmers on the occasion.

Bharat-VISTAAR is a multi-layered digital platform designed to provide end-to-end support to the agricultural community.

Chouhan described it as the beginning of a digital revolution in agriculture that will provide farmers with real-time, integrated information and services.

Through Bharat-VISTAAR, farmers will receive AI-based, timely advice on various aspects of cultivation via a unified digital interface, enhancing transparency, empowering farmers, and making them self-reliant, Chouhan said.

The platform, initially rolled out in Hindi and English, will soon be expanded to other Indian languages.

Chouhan said it will offer mandi prices, farming practices, details of Central welfare schemes, crop-specific scientific advice, weather forecasts, agricultural loans, scheme eligibility, application processes, etc., on a single platform.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who was also present at the launch, said the platform would boost farmers' prosperity.

It will provide information on crop planning, better cultivation methods, pest protection measures, weather updates, market prices, fisheries, animal husbandry and government schemes directly on the farmers' phones, Sharma said.

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the state government is continuously promoting advanced, technology-driven agriculture.