US tariff easing brightens outlook for Indian exporters: DFS secy Nagaraju

With US tariffs cut and major trade engagements nearing completion, DFS Secretary M Nagaraju says India's exporters-especially in handicrafts-face a bright future

File Photo: M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, during the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With higher tariffs of 50 per cent from the United States (US) reduced to 18 per cent and key trade engagements nearing completion, Indian exporters can look ahead with optimism, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju said on Tuesday, asserting that the outlook for exports — particularly handicrafts — is “bright”.
 
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 10th edition of ‘Exim Bazar’ organised by Export-Import Bank of India in New Delhi, Nagaraju highlighted the growing global opportunities for Indian exporters. “With both the EU as well as US deals having more or less completed and the higher tariffs being withdrawn from America, I see a bright future for exporters from India to US and other countries,” he said.
 
 
He lauded Exim Bank’s sustained support to MSME exporters, especially artisans engaged in handicrafts and handlooms. Congratulating the bank and participating artisans, he noted that the annual event has completed a decade in the national capital.
 
“My congratulations to India Exim Bank staff and also to the artisans who have actually come in every year,” he said.
 
According to him, artisans have reported strong sales and improved access to global markets due to institutional support.

“Because of India Exim Bank’s support, they found the global market and the quality of the products also improved. The artisans are very happy about that,” Nagaraju added.
 
Explaining the bank’s operational framework, the DFS Secretary said Exim Bank functions at two levels — government-to-government Lines of Credit (LoCs) extended on behalf of the Government of India, and commercial operations that directly support exporters.
 
“On the commercial side also, Exim Bank has been expanding its activities in the last two years. We raise funds abroad and support businesses for export,” he said.
 
He also referred to the recently launched export mission of the Government of India and a guarantee support framework introduced by DFS to cushion exporters against adverse global trade developments. “DFS also launched a guarantee for exporters due to the adverse impact of trade. That is also working out very well,” he said.
 
On the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in trade, Nagaraju acknowledged that technology would enhance connectivity and information access but underlined that product quality remains paramount, especially in traditional sectors. “AI is going to impact and improve connections. But ultimately, especially for handicrafts, our country is known for a long history of handicrafts and handlooms,” he said.
 
India’s handicraft products, deeply rooted in culture, religion and heritage, must continue to compete on quality and price, he stressed. “AI can connect, it can provide information. Ultimately, we have to improve the product so that people from other countries will be able to buy,” he said.
 
Responding to a question on rising cybersecurity concerns amid increasing use of AI and deepfakes, Nagaraju admitted that cyber threats would remain a persistent risk. However, he expressed confidence in India’s preparedness. “Cybersecurity will always remain a threat because our lives are intertwined with the internet. But given India’s strength in the IT sector, whenever there is a threat, we will come up with a solution — both for prevention as well as mitigation,” he said, adding that the financial sector is well equipped to address emerging risks.
 

