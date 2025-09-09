Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Vegetable prices in Azadpur Mandi in Delhi have increased in the past one week, as floodwaters recede in states around the national capital and the damage to crops becomes clear.
Delhi gets a significant quantity of its daily supplies of fruits and vegetables from states that suffered floods in August. A surge in vegetable prices in main urban centres could have an impact on food inflation.
Prices of major green vegetables from September 2 to 9 increased 11 per cent to 34 per cent due to supply disruption and damaged crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.
The monsoon is 9 per cent above normal cumulatively going by all-India average from June 2 to September 8.
A report by CRISIL Intelligence said heavy rains through August in Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have heightened concerns about crops. The worst floods in Punjab in decades likely damaged paddy, cotton, and cauliflower. Rajasthan faces yield risks in maize, cotton, bajra, jowar, green gram, and black gram, while other states report localised impact. Rainfall in September must be monitored as it will coincide with key growth stages of kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, soybean, maize, and onion, CRISIL said.