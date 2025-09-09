Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Flood-hit crop supplies push vegetable prices up 11-34% in Delhi's Azadpur mandi; experts warn of inflation risks as food costs climb across NCR

file photo

The monsoon is 9 per cent above normal cumulatively going by all-India average from June 2 to September 8. | File Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vegetable prices in Azadpur Mandi in Delhi have increased in the past one week, as floodwaters recede in states around the national capital and the damage to crops becomes clear. 
Delhi gets a significant quantity of its daily supplies of fruits and vegetables from states that suffered floods in August. A surge in vegetable prices in main urban centres could have an impact on food inflation. 
Prices of major green vegetables from September 2 to 9 increased 11 per cent to 34 per cent due to supply disruption and damaged crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. 
 
The monsoon is 9 per cent above normal cumulatively going by all-India average from June 2 to September 8. 
A report by CRISIL Intelligence said heavy rains through August in Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have heightened concerns about crops. The worst floods in Punjab in decades likely damaged paddy, cotton, and cauliflower.  Rajasthan faces yield risks in maize, cotton, bajra, jowar, green gram, and black gram, while other states report localised impact.  Rainfall in September must be monitored as it will coincide with key growth stages of kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, soybean, maize, and onion, CRISIL said. 
 
 

More From This Section

Urea

Urea shortage: Supplies in Jun-July exceeded states' requirement, salespremium

Kharif

Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreagepremium

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

Union Budget, Budget 2024, agriculture, farming, farmers

Punjab floods turn into real-time test lab for flood-resistant maize crops

GST cut on farm equipment could lead to 6-7% saving, ministry data shows

GST cut on farm equipment could lead to 6-7% saving, ministry data shows

Topics : vegetable prices Floods fruit food inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon