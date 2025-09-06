Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST cut on farm equipment could lead to 6-7% saving, ministry data shows

The Union Ministry for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, meanwhile, said that rate cuts on milk and milk products will have a direct bearing on 10 crore milk farmers across India

The new GST rates and slabs will have a wide-scale impact on the agriculture sector

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
The Finance Ministry last week lowered the GST on major farm equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which is expected to lead to significant savings in production costs for farmers and also improve mechanisation.
 
At a press conference today, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a list of items whose prices will come down due to the GST rate cut. The list showed that prices of all major farm equipment will fall by a minimum of 6–7 per cent from their existing rates (see chart). 
Name of Agricultural Machinery & Equipment Total Cost with 12% GST Total cost with revised GST @ 5% Saving
  (Rs.) (Rs.) (Rs.)
Tractor 35 HP 650000 609000 41000
Tractor 45 HP 720000 675000 45000
Tractor 50 HP 850000 797000 53000
Tractor 75 HP 1000000 937000 63000
Power Tiller 13 HP 190000 178125 11875
Paddy Transplanter- 4 row walk behind 246400 231000 15400
Multicrop Thresher - 4 tone/ hr capacity 224000 210000 14000
Power weeder - 7.5 hp 87920 82425 5495
Trailer 5 tone capacity 168000 157500 10500
Seed Cum Fertilizer Drill - 11 tonne 51520 48300 3220
??Seed cum Fertiliser Drill - 13 Tonne 70000 65625 4375
Harvester Combine 3000000 2812500 187500
14 feet Cutter Bar      
Straw Reaper 5 feet 350000 328125 21875
Super Seeder 8 feet 270000 253125 16875
??Happy Seeder 10 tonne 170000 159375 10625
Rotavator 6 feet 125000 117187 7812
Baler Square 6 feet 1500000 1406250 93750
Mulcher 8 feet 185000 173437 11562
??Pneumatic Planter 4 row 525000 492187 32812
??Sprayer Tractor Mounted 400 Lts capacity 150000 140625 9375
   
The new GST rates and slabs will have a wide-scale impact on the agriculture sector. This will especially benefit small and medium farmers. “Due to reduced GST rates on agricultural equipment, the cost of agriculture will decrease and farmers’ profits will increase,” Chouhan said.
 
The Union Ministry for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, meanwhile, said that rate cuts on milk and milk products will have a direct bearing on 10 crore milk farmers across India.
 
Meanwhile, the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), in a statement welcoming the GST cut on all agriculture items, said that while seeds as a final product are exempted from GST, the industry is unable to claim the benefit of input tax credit as all critical items such as packaging, logistics, warehousing, and chemical seed treatments attract GST at standard rates. This leads to a higher effective tax burden on seeds compared to other agri-inputs that enjoy concessional rates. FSII urged that this anomaly be corrected.
 

Topics : Agriculture Farm equipment Agriculture ministry

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

