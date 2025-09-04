Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / GST rate cut on tyres to bring down vehicle operating costs: ATMA

GST rate cut on tyres to bring down vehicle operating costs: ATMA

The long-awaited move will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance, ATMA said

goods and services tax, GST

The tyre industry body stated that the earlier GST rate of 28 per cent placed tyres in the highest tax slab, at par with luxury or demerit goods, even though tyres are an essential requirement for transportation, agriculture, and logistics.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Thursday said the cut in GST rates on tyres will help bring down vehicle operating costs, which in turn reduces overall logistics expenses in the economy.

Welcoming the GST Council's decision to reduce the rate on tyres to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) also said the step will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance.

"Lower GST on tyres will translate into more affordable mobility for millions of users - from farmers and small traders to transporters, motorists, and logistics operators. It will also help bring down vehicle operating costs, which in turn reduces overall logistics expenses in the economy," ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen said in a statement.

 

The long-awaited move will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance, ATMA said.

Tyres are a critical component of mobility and are used across the entire spectrum of vehicles - trucks and buses, passenger cars, two- and three-wheelers, tractors, construction equipment, and mining vehicles, it noted.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Govt increases GST on exploration, production of oil and gas to 18%

iphone

GST overhaul: Will your smartphones get cheaper? Here's what you must know

cement, cement sector

GST cut to lift cement demand, margins; UltraTech, Nuvoco among top picks

BSE, Markets insights, stock market

GST revamp a growth reform, says Motilal Oswal; M&M, HUL among top bets

The tyre industry body stated that the earlier GST rate of 28 per cent placed tyres in the highest tax slab, at par with luxury or demerit goods, even though tyres are an essential requirement for transportation, agriculture, and logistics.

"The reduction will provide much-needed relief to consumers and industry alike," it added.

Moreover, the reduction in GST rates on tyres will support road safety as high prices often discourage vehicle owners from timely tyre replacement, leading to extended use of worn-out tyres, which is a known risk factor for accidents, ATMA said.

With the tax burden eased, tyre affordability will improve, encouraging motorists and fleet operators to replace tyres at the right time, thereby enhancing vehicle and passenger safety on roads, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

electric vehicle, ev industry

₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradeshpremium

Electric vehicles

VECV, Jio-bp Pulse ink pact to boost EV charging infra for trucks, buses

cars, auto industry

GST rejig to make entry-level cars cheaper by 8.5%: Crisil Intelligence

EV, Electric Car

EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

electric vehicle, ev industry

EVs to stay at 5% GST: Industry leaders say move will boost adoption

Topics : GST News GST tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon