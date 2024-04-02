Sensex (    %)
                             
AMO Mobility launches a new Jaunty i Pro high-speed electric scooter

Plans to manufacture 30,000 vehicles by FY25

fame ev electric bike electric vehicle

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AMO Mobility, a Noida-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the Jaunty i Pro, a new high-speed electric scooter. The scooter is targeted towards customers in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, and the last-mile delivery segment. AMO Mobility plans to manufacture 30,000 Jaunty i Pro models for the financial year 2024-25.

The company expects that the new Jaunty i Pro will account for around 40-50 per cent of its total revenue. The ex-showroom launch price of the Jaunty i Pro is Rs 1.15 lakh. AMO Mobility has manufactured approximately 10,000 vehicles in FY23-24.

Speaking on this, the founder of AMO Mobility, Sushant Kumar, stated, “Our much-awaited model Jaunty i Pro is a demonstration of our strides in innovation in EV technology. The battery capacity of 2.52 kWh and unparalleled mileage make up an incredible combination, which I believe will connect the most with modern riders and facilitate the electric two-wheeler vehicle adoption rate in India’s rural and urban areas. With all its parts manufactured in India, we expect Jaunty i Pro to make a domestic value addition of over 90 per cent at the supplier level while supporting our country’s fight against emissions.”

The Jaunty i Pro comes in three colours and has a range of 120 kilometres on a single charge. It is equipped with a 2.52 kWh battery, a Smart Battery Management System, and a fast charger that facilitates a charging time of approximately 3.5 hours. The two-wheeler has a load-carrying capacity of 151 kilograms and offers three-speed modes - Economic, City Ride, and Power Mode, which can go up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Electric Vehicles Auto sector Auto industry

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

