Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Auto leads major 2W makers with highest domestic sales growth in FY24

TVS Motor's domestic sales jumped by 21.52 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.15 million units in 2023-24

passenger vehicles

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales surged by 24.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24, the highest among the four major two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, reaching 2.25 million units, according to data released on Tuesday.

"Improvement in sentiments, absorption of price hikes, new model launches, and slow and steady revival of rural markets have led to robust growth in 2Ws (two-wheelers)...2W sector has been the outperformer in the industry for a while now," LKP Securities stated in its report on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TVS Motor's domestic sales jumped by 21.52 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.15 million units in 2023-24. Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, saw its domestic sales increase by 5.13 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.42 million units in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, LKP Securities anticipates that new launches, particularly in the premium motorcycle segment (especially by Bajaj, KTM, and Triumph), will contribute to generating promising sales figures domestically.

Domestic volume growth of 4 major 2-wheeler makers in India

  Domestic unit sales in 2022-23 Domestic unit sales in 2023-24 Annual increase (in %)
Hero MotoCorp 5,155,793 5,420,532 5.13%
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India 4,025,516 4,530,190 12.54%
TVS Motor 2597956 3157050 21.52%
Bajaj Auto 1,805,883 2,250,585 24.63%

Source: Companies

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

'Wait for 7 months'; Buyers line up as Xiaomi launches new SU7 sedan EV

New EV policy: No restrictions on imports from any country, including China

Green mobility: Nitin Gadkari vows to eliminate petrol, diesel vehicles

Robust rural growth, strong demand for SUVs drive car sales in FY24

Setting the pace: Ola Electric sees momentum continuing after record March

Topics : Auto industry Auto sales Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon