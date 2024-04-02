Bajaj Auto leads major 2W makers with highest domestic sales growth in FY24

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales surged by 24.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24, the highest among the four major two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, reaching 2.25 million units, according to data released on Tuesday.





"Improvement in sentiments, absorption of price hikes, new model launches, and slow and steady revival of rural markets have led to robust growth in 2Ws (two-wheelers)...2W sector has been the outperformer in the industry for a while now," LKP Securities stated in its report on Tuesday.

TVS Motor's domestic sales jumped by 21.52 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.15 million units in 2023-24. Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, saw its domestic sales increase by 5.13 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.42 million units in 2023-24.





Domestic volume growth of 4 major 2-wheeler makers in India



Domestic unit sales in 2022-23 Domestic unit sales in 2023-24 Annual increase (in %) Hero MotoCorp 5,155,793 5,420,532 5.13% Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India 4,025,516 4,530,190 12.54% TVS Motor 2597956 3157050 21.52% Bajaj Auto 1,805,883 2,250,585 24.63% In 2024-25, LKP Securities anticipates that new launches, particularly in the premium motorcycle segment (especially by Bajaj, KTM, and Triumph), will contribute to generating promising sales figures domestically.

