Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 08:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto parts traders in Delhi boycott biz with B'desh amid ongoing tensions

Auto parts traders in Delhi boycott biz with B'desh amid ongoing tensions

The move follows reports of violence against 'Hindus' and 'attacks' on temples in Bangladesh

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

(Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In response to ongoing tensions in Bangladesh and alleged attacks on minorities, auto parts traders in Delhi's Kashmere Gate have decided to halt business with the neighboring country.

The move follows reports of violence against 'Hindus' and 'attacks' on temples in Bangladesh.

Vinay Narang, president of the Automotive Parts Merchants' Association, stated that the Kashmere Gate auto parts market has decided to stop business with Bangladesh in response to the alleged atrocities committed against 'Hindus' and recent 'attacks' on temples.

"The atrocities that have happened to Hindus there (Bangladesh), our temples have been destroyed, and many of our Hindu brothers have been killed there. It was wrong... Our market (Kashmere Gate Auto Parts Market) has decided that we will stop business with Bangladesh," Narang told ANI.

 

He added that Bangladesh is a developing country and that the decision to stop the export of car parts until January 15 would halt transportation there. Nearly 2,000 shops have stopped their exports to Bangladesh, the merchant association's president said.

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

'No comment': Govt confirms getting Hasina's extradition note from B'desh

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's return: Can India refuse extradition?

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh asks India to send back deposed PM Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

B'desh commission finds India's 'involvement in enforced disappearances'

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Total 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus, minorities in B'desh: Govt

"It (Bangladesh) is a developing country, if car parts are not available then transportation will stop... We want them to realise their mistake... There are about 20,000 auto parts shops in Kashmere Gate and 2,000 shops may be exporting to Bangladesh, all of them have stopped their work (with Bangladesh). Their payment is stuck but they are not worried about that either... We have decided to continue this till January 15... We will continue with this if needed," Narang said.

Meanwhile, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday held discussions with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, reaffirming the United States' commitment to supporting a "prosperous, stable, and democratic" Bangladesh.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders stressed the importance of protecting human rights for all individuals and discussed ways to address the challenges Bangladesh is facing.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. Sullivan thanked Chief Adviser Yunus for his leadership of Bangladesh during a challenging period," the White House in a statement said.

Mahesh Sachdev, former Ambassador to Bangladesh on Monday highlighted that Sheikh Hasina, ex-Prime Minister of Bangladesh can go to courts to fight extradition requests from Bangladesh's interim government.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sachdev said that just like the extradition requests of India were rejected by other European countries on various caveats, Haina too can say that she does not trust her government and that she is likely to be treated unfairly. Sachdev added that the extradition treaty rules out extraditions in political consideration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumtwo wheeler bikes auto sales

CRISIL analysis: Automobile sector faces mixed fortunes amid rural revival

Kia Syros

Kia Syros 2025 variants explained: Bookings starting from January next year

Cars

Here's all you need to know about auto industry's journey for 2025

Nissan-Honda merger, Nissan, Honda

Renault-Nissan's Indian ties in question amid Honda-Nissan merger talks

electric vehicle ev

Do you need to pay 18% GST on 'loss margin' of EV resale? Explained

Topics : India-Bangladesh Bangladesh Auto parts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon