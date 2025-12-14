Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Automakers line up a wave of facelifts for 2026 as industry shifts strategy

Automakers line up a wave of facelifts for 2026 as industry shifts strategy

Carmakers are lining up facelifts for 2026 as quicker development cycles, affordable tech features, and tighter norms drive more frequent upgrades over all-new model launches

A wave of popular models is set to receive cosmetic and feature upgrades in early 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh
Dec 14 2025

The new year is set to bring a fresh round of facelifts across India’s passenger vehicle market, with automakers choosing upgrades and mid-cycle refreshes over all-new model launches. Industry experts believe 2026 will mark a shift driven by faster product development cycles, evolving customer expectations, and tightening regulatory norms.
 
What is driving faster model refresh cycles in the auto industry?
 
“The product development cycle in the automotive industry has accelerated dramatically,” said Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners. “Advanced design software, closer collaboration with vendors, and the digitisation and robotisation of assembly lines now allow full-model or variant upgrades that once took years to be completed in a matter of weeks.”
   
Why are features and regulations pushing more frequent upgrades?
 
Analysts also believe customer-experience features such as connected technology, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), multiple drive modes and enhanced cabin comfort have become far more affordable and are evolving rapidly. At the same time, regulatory changes — from emissions and fuel norms to safety and CAFE standards — are forcing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to regularly tweak and upgrade their line-ups.

“These forces are enabling and compelling automakers to introduce better-designed and better-equipped models more often,” Singh noted. “In India’s competitive automotive market, staying relevant means continuously raising the bar.”
 
With electric vehicle (EV) adoption rising and technology cycles getting shorter, this trend is expected to accelerate further.
 
Which car facelifts are expected in early 2026?
 
A wave of popular models is set to receive cosmetic and feature upgrades in early 2026, as automakers prioritise mid-cycle refreshes over full-model launches. Key facelifts lined up for next year include the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Punch, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Xterra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Kia Seltos. These updates are expected to help manufacturers sustain consumer interest and keep their portfolios competitive amid a slowdown in all-new product introductions.
 
Why are automakers holding back on all-new launches despite demand?
 
Despite healthy demand for passenger vehicles, companies are expected to refrain from rolling out large-scale new models. Instead, the focus will be on facelifts, mid-cycle refreshes, and feature additions.
 
How will CAFE 3 norms influence model upgrades ahead of 2027?
 
Experts believe this shift is partly strategic and partly regulatory. With the new CAFE 3 fuel-efficiency standards coming into effect in April 2027, companies are choosing to prioritise upgrades that improve efficiency and emissions compliance rather than committing to entirely new platforms.
 
Which segments will see the most action in 2026?
 
Most of next year’s action will be concentrated in the compact and mid-size SUV segments, especially in the Rs 10–20 lakh price band, which continues to see strong demand from both first-time buyers and upgraders.
 
How will EV adoption shape the 2026 launch pipeline?
 
Electric vehicles will also see more traction, though their pace of adoption will vary depending on segment and pricing. 

 

 Facelifts Expected in Early 2026

 

  • Mahindra XUV700 

  • Mahindra Scorpio 

  • Tata Punch 

  • Maruti Brezza 

  • Hyundai Verna 

  • Hyundai Xterra 

  • Skoda Kushaq 

  • Volkswagen Taigun 

  • Kia Seltos

Dec 14 2025

