BMW Group reports highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units

"Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

BMW Group India on Monday reported its highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units in the three months to March 2024.
The company sales rose 51 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.
Besides, BMW Motorrad sales stood at 1,810 units in the first quarter.
"Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Topics : BMW automobile manufacturer

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

