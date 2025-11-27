CAFE weight relief will hit EV momentum in India: M&M, Tata Motors

Two of India’s top four carmakers — Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) — have written to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal against the proposed special exemption for petrol cars under 909 kg in the upcoming CAFE-3 carbon dioxide emissions regulation.

M&M stated that the draft CAFE-3 norms will “reverse the current electric vehicle (EV) momentum” in India and result in carmakers “prioritising” strong hybrid cars to meet the emissions target. TMPV stated that giving special exemption to cars under 909 kg will make it easier and cheaper for carmakers to keep doing incremental improvements in