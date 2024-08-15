Centre proposes stricter safety rules for electric construction vehicles

The Centre is set to impose stricter safety standards on electric construction equipment as the industry gears up for a green transition.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new rules that will require all electric construction vehicles, including dumpers and excavators, to meet stringent safety standards from October 1, 2024.

The draft notification, published on August 14, proposes an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The amendment will introduce a new rule, 125-O, which mandates compliance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 174, covering battery safety, electrical systems, and overall vehicle construction.

“Electric Power Train Construction Equipment Vehicles… shall meet requirements as specified in AIS174, till the corresponding Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016,” the draft rules said.

This move comes as India pushes for electric vehicles in various sectors. The government is considering including electric construction equipment in its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles-III (FAME-III) scheme, which offers subsidies for electric vehicles.

The new safety regulations are aimed at protecting both workers on construction sites and the public. While the electric construction vehicle market is still in its infancy, the government is looking to establish strong safety norms from the start.

Preemptive action

A senior government official stated that the new rules are being introduced as major companies begin rolling out electric dumpers, earth-moving equipment, and other construction vehicles. The introduction of these safety standards is a preemptive step to ensure the sector’s safety.

“We want OEMs to launch vehicles equipped with all necessary safety standards. Furthermore, to qualify for government subsidies, OEMs will have to meet these safety requirements,” the official, familiar with the development, said.

According to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in the calendar year 2024, over 51,000 construction equipment vehicles were sold, but only one of them was electric.

Safety first

Sector experts noted that the implementation of AIS-174 will prioritise the safety of both operators and pedestrians on construction sites. Additionally, manufacturers will need to invest significantly to meet the stringent safety requirements.

This standard outlines specific regulations for the design, construction, and performance of electric vehicles, including battery safety, electrical systems, and charging infrastructure.

This inclusion is also expected to contribute to reduced emissions and noise pollution, making construction sites more environmentally friendly.

“By prioritising rigorous safety measures from the outset, the government is not only protecting workers and the public but also fostering innovation within the industry. However, for any policy change, the government should provide enough time for companies to comply, which would also prevent the industry from seeking further extensions,” said Preetesh Singh, specialist CASE and alternate powertrains, NRI Consulting & Solutions.

As manufacturers prepare to meet these new requirements, there will likely be substantial investments in research, development, and compliance, which could further drive innovation in the sector, the sector expert said.