Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / Centre proposes stricter safety rules for electric construction vehicles

Centre proposes stricter safety rules for electric construction vehicles

The draft notification, published on August 14, proposes an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Nitin Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is set to impose stricter safety standards on electric construction equipment as the industry gears up for a green transition.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new rules that will require all electric construction vehicles, including dumpers and excavators, to meet stringent safety standards from October 1, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The draft notification, published on August 14, proposes an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The amendment will introduce a new rule, 125-O, which mandates compliance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 174, covering battery safety, electrical systems, and overall vehicle construction.

“Electric Power Train Construction Equipment Vehicles… shall meet requirements as specified in AIS174, till the corresponding Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016,” the draft rules said.

This move comes as India pushes for electric vehicles in various sectors. The government is considering including electric construction equipment in its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles-III (FAME-III) scheme, which offers subsidies for electric vehicles.

The new safety regulations are aimed at protecting both workers on construction sites and the public. While the electric construction vehicle market is still in its infancy, the government is looking to establish strong safety norms from the start.

Preemptive action

More From This Section

Ola Electric Roadster bike

Ola Electric rolls out 'Roadster' E-bikes, prices start from Rs 74,999

Cars

Passenger vehicle wholesales fall 2.5% in July as retail inventory piles up

Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp CEO

Xtreme 125R's production capacity to be increased by 60%: Hero Moto CEO

PremiumCars

Festivals hold promise but passenger vehicle sales may stay flat in FY25

Hybrid cars

Uttar Pradesh backs hybrid tax waiver; win for Toyota, blow for Tata, M&M


A senior government official stated that the new rules are being introduced as major companies begin rolling out electric dumpers, earth-moving equipment, and other construction vehicles. The introduction of these safety standards is a preemptive step to ensure the sector’s safety.

“We want OEMs to launch vehicles equipped with all necessary safety standards. Furthermore, to qualify for government subsidies, OEMs will have to meet these safety requirements,” the official, familiar with the development, said.

According to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in the calendar year 2024, over 51,000 construction equipment vehicles were sold, but only one of them was electric.

Safety first

Sector experts noted that the implementation of AIS-174 will prioritise the safety of both operators and pedestrians on construction sites. Additionally, manufacturers will need to invest significantly to meet the stringent safety requirements.

This standard outlines specific regulations for the design, construction, and performance of electric vehicles, including battery safety, electrical systems, and charging infrastructure.

This inclusion is also expected to contribute to reduced emissions and noise pollution, making construction sites more environmentally friendly.

“By prioritising rigorous safety measures from the outset, the government is not only protecting workers and the public but also fostering innovation within the industry. However, for any policy change, the government should provide enough time for companies to comply, which would also prevent the industry from seeking further extensions,” said Preetesh Singh, specialist CASE and alternate powertrains, NRI Consulting & Solutions.

As manufacturers prepare to meet these new requirements, there will likely be substantial investments in research, development, and compliance, which could further drive innovation in the sector, the sector expert said.

Also Read

Ola electric

Ola Electric Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 346 cr, revenue at Rs 1,644 cr

PremiumBengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is all set to file its draft red herring prospectus within the second week of September to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden initial public offering (IP

Ather's $450 mn IPO: The next big spark in India's electric revolution

Euler Motors

EV maker Euler Motors unveils Rs 100 cr mfg, R&D facility in Haryana

EV vehicles, electric vehicles

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to achieve target of 10K EVs by 2025

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Mercedes, BMW reveal names of EV battery makers amid fire fears in Korea

Topics : Motor Vehicles Act Electric Vehicles EV market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon