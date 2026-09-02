CV sales shift up a gear in Aug as freight, replacement demand strengthen

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales gathered pace in August, with major manufacturers reporting strong double-digit growth as freight movement, infrastructure activity and fleet replacement demand supported the market ahead of the festive season.

The sharp year-on-year growth partly reflects a favourable base — CV dispatches were subdued in August last year amid uncertainty ahead of goods and services tax (GST) changes. But sequential sales and retail registrations indicate that underlying demand has also strengthened.

Domestic CV sales at Ashok Leyland rose 43 per cent year-on-year to 19,438 units in August from 13,622 units, while Tata Motors’ domestic CV volumes increased 33 per cent to 36,619 units from 27,481 units. Mahindra’s domestic CV sales below 3.5 tonnes rose 22 per cent to 27,415 units.

Its Trucks & Buses business, comprising Mahindra Truck & Bus Division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra, separately reported a 47 per cent rise in overall sales, including exports, to 2,495 units from 1,701 units.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, saw domestic CV sales increase 19.8 per cent to 7,584 units.

Importantly, three of the four manufacturers also registered sequential growth. Domestic volumes at Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland rose about 8 per cent each over July, while Mahindra’s sub-3.5-tonne CV volumes increased nearly 9 per cent. VECV’s domestic volumes were broadly flat sequentially.

Retail demand provides another indication that the wholesale growth was not entirely a function of the low base. Vahan registrations for CVs increased 22 per cent year-on-year in August, according to InCred Research.

Arun Agarwal, vice-president, fundamental research at Kotak Securities, said the domestic CV segment exhibited robust demand during August, driven by “improving fleet operator sentiment and a GST-led demand stimulus”.

“Wholesale volumes registered a growth of over 20 percent YoY across both the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) categories,” Agarwal said.

Heavy trucks take the lead

The strength was particularly visible at the heavier end of the market.

Ashok Leyland’s domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales jumped 55 per cent to 12,408 units from 7,991 units a year earlier. Within this, M&HCV truck sales surged 60 per cent to 10,285 units, while bus sales rose 36 per cent to 2,123 units. Its LCV volumes rose 25 per cent to 7,030 units.

At Tata Motors, domestic medium, heavy and intermediate commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) sales rose 31 per cent to 17,531 units from 13,405 units.

Within its broader domestic portfolio, HCV truck volumes increased 42 per cent, intermediate and light-medium CV trucks grew 20 per cent, passenger carriers 31 per cent, and small commercial vehicle cargo and pickups 34 per cent.

Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) typically have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 7.5 tonnes, intermediate CVs 7.5-12 tonnes, medium CVs 12-16 tonnes, and heavy CVs above 16 tonnes.

Mahindra’s heavier CV business showed a similar trend. Cargo vehicle sales in its Trucks & Buses business rose 55 per cent, while passenger vehicle sales increased 35 per cent, indicating that the strength in August extended beyond the light commercial vehicle market.

“The truck and bus segment continues to be supported by higher infrastructure spending, rising freight demand, and replacement demand, while facing challenges on rising input and fuel costs,” said Vinod Sahay, executive chairman, SML, and president, aerospace, advanced technologies, trucks, buses & CE at Mahindra & Mahindra.

Sahay also highlighted the favourable base.

“Volumes were muted in August 2025 due to anticipated GST changes, and hence the growth this month also reflects the low base of last year,” he said.

Momentum builds ahead of festive period

The demand drivers are expected to remain supportive as the industry enters the festive months.

Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors, had said while announcing the company’s June-quarter results: “Looking ahead, supported by a robust product portfolio, continued innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering better customer value, we remain confident of strengthening our market leadership and delivering sustainable, profitable growth in the following quarters.”

InCred Research expects improving industrial production and core-sector growth to support CV demand, although West Asia tensions, fuel prices and input-cost inflation remain risks.

Agarwal also pointed to the divergence between domestic and export markets. While automotive retail volumes grew more than 15 per cent year-on-year in August, export performance remained inconsistent as manufacturers with greater exposure to West Asian markets faced disruption from the conflict in Iran.

OEM Aug-26 Aug-25 YoY Tata Motors CV — domestic 36,619 27,481 33% Ashok Leyland — domestic 19,438 13,622 43% Mahindra CV <3.5T — domestic 27,415 22,427 22% Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD + SML) 2,495 1,701 47% VECV/Eicher — domestic 7,584 6,331 20% For CV manufacturers, the domestic market therefore enters the festive period with stronger momentum than a year ago.

Source: Companies