Deadline nearing, 70% of FAME target met, 1.22 mn vehicles supported so far

With the deadline for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) programme nearing, the government has met 70 per cent (or 1.22 million) of the target of more than 1.74 million electric vehicles (EVs) since the scheme's launch in March 2019.

As monthly sales of EVs consistently surpassed the one lakh mark throughout 2023, the Centre is optimistic that the target will be achieved before the March 31 deadline.

“Given the rapid rate of EV penetration, we have confidence in achieving the target of supporting 1.74 million vehicles,” a ministry official said, adding “Soon, there will be no fund to spend.”

As of December 26, the government has utilised 81 per cent (or Rs 8,948 crore) of the total Rs 11,096 crore funds allocated under the scheme.

According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) data, sourced by Business Standard, the highest success was witnessed in the electric bus (e-bus) segment. The government has committed to 94 per cent of the targeted 7,262 e-buses, with 3,620 of them already deployed.

In contrast, the electric four-wheeler (e4W) segment exhibited the lowest success rate, with support provided to only 51 per cent of the targeted 30,461 vehicles. Similarly, support was extended to 69 per cent of the 1.55 million vehicles in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment.

In the electric three-wheeler (e3W) segment, the support achieved was 80 per cent out of the targeted 155,536 vehicles.

To sustain the scheme until its deadline, the ministry initiated two steps. One is to reduce the maximum subsidy for an e2W from Rs 66,000 to approximately Rs 22,500 starting from June 1. And secondly, obtaining an additional Rs 1,500 crore from the finance ministry.

The vehicle support target was also raised from 1.56 million to 1.74 million, indicating an 11 per cent surge. The target for e2Ws was raised by 50 per cent to 1.55 million, while for e3Ws it was reduced by 68 per cent to 155,536. It was also reduced for e4W by 13 per cent to 30,461.

The target for buses was increased to 7,262 units from 7,090.



“The incentives for the players found violating the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines and those who have failed to submit all the requisite documents under the norms have been removed from the number of claims,” said a ministry official, adding, “earlier our dashboard data showed applications for claims received but now it will show claim disbursement”.

The e2W category secured the highest funding under the scheme, totalling Rs 5,311 crore, followed by the e-bus segment with Rs 3,209 crore.

Additionally, Rs 987 crore and Rs 750 crore were respectively allocated to the e3W and e4W categories.

A total of Rs 839 crore was allocated for the establishment of 7,580 public charging stations. Out of this, the government allocated Rs 582 crore to oil marketing companies for setting up these charging stations.