close
Sensex (0.63%)
64486.09 + 405.19
Nifty (0.60%)
19247.80 + 114.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.08%)
5997.35 + 63.95
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
39546.60 + 234.15
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
43261.00 + 243.80
Heatmap

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

The Heavy Industries Ministry proposed an extension to subsidies for EVs under FAME III with a higher allocation for five more years to support the growth of electric and alternate fuel vehicles

electric vehicles

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Finance has questioned the proposal to continue subsidies for electric vehicles in the country under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme beyond the current fiscal year, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Earlier, the heavy industries ministry proposed extending the subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) under FAME III with a higher allocation for five more years to support the growth of electric and alternate fuel vehicles.

The ET report cited government officials as saying that major electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country that benefitted the most from FAME I and II schemes do not need any more support from the government.

The union government had allocated Rs 895 crore for FAME I, which started in 2015 and ended in 2019. The FAME II scheme began right after that in 2019, with a larger pool of funds at Rs 10,000 crore. The FAME II comes to an end in 2024.

FAME III is expected to see the allocation of even larger financial support from the government. However, as things stand, there is no clarity on the segment to be targeted, the ET report said.

A government official told The Economic Times, "There is a view in the government that the EV segment has reached a point of maturity. Besides, support is also being offered under performance-linked incentives for battery and auto component manufacturing."

Also Read: To encourage helmet usage, IRF submits proposal to make them GST-free

The report said that the heavy industry ministry officials are conducting discussions with finance ministry officials and will take a final decision after considering the level of penetration of electric vehicles, the support required, and the availability of funds in the country.


What is the FAME India Scheme?

The government of India came up with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020. The scheme aims to promote the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicle technology and ensure sustainable growth through subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs). The FAME scheme also intends to mitigate the issue of pollution and enforce the use of renewable energy sources for transportation needs.

Also Read

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Volkswagen introduces Taigun 'Trail' edition as part of its GT range

Festival season momentum lights up domestic PV sales, GST collection

To encourage helmet usage, IRF submits proposal to make them GST-free

Three-wheelers dominate Indian roads, sales exceed 100K mark in Sept, Oct

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Finance minister Finance Ministry BS Web Reports FAME-II FAME Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Environment protection

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon