Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs)

Tata motors

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles). | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Monday said it is partnering with 13 charging point operators to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers for electric small commercial vehicles over the next 12 months.

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs), including A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles).

All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access, it added.

 

"This partnership with India's leading Charging Point Operators underscores our dedication to building a robust support network and enabling profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head - SCVPU, Pinaki Haldar, said.

With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, Haldar said, "We are seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles."  Tata Motors' e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000 - each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

car sales, passenger vehicle

PV production dips in August as GST 2.0 hits demand; 2Ws, 3Ws shine

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cars to get cheaper under GST reform, know new prices here

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Fada DSS 2025: JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland lead dealer rankings

car sale

Car sales fall in August 2025, but two-wheelers ride festive demand: Siam

Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies

ES-Tec acquisition likely to help expand Tata Technologies' presencepremium

Topics : Tata Motors Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon