Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

Hyderabad's Vishwa Samudra Group executives buy a ₹140-crore bungalow in Delhi's Jor Bagh; the sale deed was registered in June this year, with the buyers paying a stamp duty of ₹8.96 crore

The sale deed was registered in June this year

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Sasidhar Chinta and Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta of Hyderabad-based conglomerate Vishwa Samudra Group have purchased a bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Jor Bagh area for ₹140 crore, The Economic Times reported.
 
The bungalow measures 883 square metres. The sale deed was registered in June this year, with the buyers paying a stamp duty of ₹8.96 crore. The property was jointly owned, and 10 representatives from the seller’s side signed the papers to complete the transaction, the news report said.
 
Vishwa Samudra Group is a multinational business conglomerate with interests in engineering and infrastructure. The high-value purchase adds to a series of luxury property deals in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), one of India’s most prestigious addresses.
 
 
Located in the heart of the capital’s power corridor, the LBZ spans 28 sq km and houses around 3,000 bungalows, mostly occupied by ministers, judges, and senior government officials. About 600 properties are privately owned by some of India’s wealthiest individuals. 

UK businessman enters luxury housing market

 
In another big-ticket transaction in August, British businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment at DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project, The Camellias in Gurugram, for ₹100 crore.
 
Ahluwalia, who earlier sold his company Euro Car Parts, now runs the London-based real estate, hospitality and asset management firm Dominvs Group.
 
This marks the third ₹100-crore deal at The Camellias, which has become a hub for ultra-wealthy homebuyers.
 

Surge in ₹100-cr luxury deals

 
The luxury housing market has seen a string of such high-value transactions. In one of the costliest apartment sales in India, Info-X Software Technology director Rishi Parti bought a 16,000 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for ₹190 crore.
 
Similarly, in October 2023, Smiti Agarwal, a director at Wesbok Lifestyle, purchased another apartment in the project in a ₹100-crore deal.
 
These deals underscore sustained post-pandemic demand for luxury homes, with both Delhi and Gurugram emerging as prime markets for India’s richest families and global entrepreneurs.

Topics : BS Web Reports luxury housing luxury homes DLF Real Estate Delhi

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

