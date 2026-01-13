Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Govt may change EV manufacturing scheme to attract global players

Govt may change EV manufacturing scheme to attract global players

The changes are being planned as the proposed India-EU FTA could reduce import duties on electric vehicles, making the current incentive structure less attractive

EV, Electric Car

The scheme is aimed at positioning India as a major manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is considering changes to its incentive scheme for electric passenger car manufacturing amid talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The changes are being planned as the proposed India-EU FTA could reduce import duties on electric vehicles, making the current incentive structure less attractive for global electric vehicle (EV) makers to set up factories in India.

What are the existing concerns?

The Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) was approved by the Centre in March 2024. Despite being in place for more than a year, the scheme has not received any applications so far.
   
According to the report, companies have cited multiple concerns, including uncertainty around the India–EU FTA and China’s restrictions on exports of rare earth magnets, which are critical for EV manufacturing.
 
A senior government official told The Economic Times that SPMEPCI would need changes after the India-EU FTA is finalised, as duty concessions alone may not be enough to convince companies to invest in India.

Also Read

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' as IMD issues cold wave alert

US visa, US immigration, green card

100,000 US visas revoked in 2025, half linked to drunken driving arrests

Iran, Iran protest

Trump keeps 'all options' open as Iran protest death toll hits 646: Updates

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Why did Ola Electric share price rise 3% in overall subdued market? Details

exports, imports, trade

US plans extra 25% tariff over Iran trade: What it means for India

 
Automakers have told the government that if an FTA provides similar tariff benefits without mandatory investment commitments, SPMEPCI would not be needed, the report said. They also flagged challenges related to high investment thresholds and tight timelines under the scheme.

What is the SPMEPCI scheme?

SPMEPCI is designed to encourage global EV manufacturers to invest in India by allowing them to import electric cars at a lower customs duty for a limited period if they commit to setting up manufacturing facilities in the country.

What is the purpose of the scheme?

The scheme is aimed at positioning India as a major manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. By bringing in global EV players, the government hopes to boost domestic manufacturing, create jobs, and build advanced automotive technology capabilities in India.
 
It is also linked to India’s larger goals of promoting clean mobility, achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, and strengthening the Make in India initiative.

How the scheme works

SPMEPCI allows approved applicants to import Completely Built Units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers with a minimum import value of $35,000. These imports attract a concessional customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of five years from the date of approval.
 
In return, companies are required to commit to a minimum investment of ₹4,150 crore to set up manufacturing operations in India within a specific timeline.

What's next?

Many companies said they would take a final call on participation only after clarity emerges on the India-EU trade deal, The Economic Times reported. Sector experts believe that once the trade agreements are clear, the government may rework SPMEPCI to include more direct incentives beyond existing import duties.

More From This Section

car colour trends India 2025, black cars popularity, white cars market share, passenger vehicle colour trends, SUV colour preference India, Gen Z car buying trends, Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors colours, Jato Dynamics India data, Black Edition cars India

Black drives the thrill for car buyers, sees a surge in yearly salespremium

ev, electronic vehicle

Share of clean tech in passenger vehicles more than doubles in 3 yearspremium

Toyota

Expect final CAFE 3 notification soon; will help industry prepare: Toyota

MG Windsor EV:

JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 unitspremium

two-wheeler industry growth 2026, Indian two-wheeler market outlook, ABS mandate sub-125cc, two-wheeler price hike risk, GST cut two-wheelers, rural demand motorcycles, entry-level scooter sales, electric two-wheelers India, FADA sales data, auto ind

Two-wheeler industry expects 6-9% growth in 2026 on GST cut, urban demandpremium

Topics : Electric car india electric car Electric vehicles in India manufacturing Make in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayPax SilicaTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayWeather TodayPersonal Finance