Why did Ola Electric share price rise 3% in overall subdued market? Details

Ola Electric share price today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric), India’s largest electric vehicle company, were in focus on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the stock rising up to 2.79 per cent, to hit an intraday high of ₹40.50 per share.

Around 9:40 AM, Ola Electric shares continued to trade 1.14 per cent higher at ₹39.85 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 83,718.01 levels.

Why did Ola Electric share price rise today?

Ola Electric shares surged today after the company announced the launch of its first शक्ति unit from its state-of-the-art Gigafactory in Krishnagiri , Tamil Nadu. This marks a key milestone in scaling up the 4680 Bharat Cell platform and signals Ola Electric’s entry into India’s residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market, expanding beyond the automotive sector.

शक्ति is designed as a portable, on-demand energy solution for modern households, farms, and businesses. Developed entirely in-house, it reflects Ola Electric’s focus on innovation, localisation, and technological leadership, backed by years of investment in R&D, advanced manufacturing, and resilient supply chains.

The system delivers automotive-grade safety, high efficiency, and zero running or maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, शक्ति features instant 0 ms changeover, operates across 200V–240V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, “The roll-out of शक्ति from our Gigafactory is a defining moment in our mission to build the future of energy in India. With Ola शक्ति, we have reimagined how India will store and consume energy. Powered by our indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola शक्ति makes reliable, affordable, and intelligent energy storage accessible to every Indian home, farm, and business. This is not just a new product, it’s a foundational building block for India’s energy independence and a future powered by clean, decentralised, and on-demand energy.”

Customers can monitor and manage their शक्ति in real time, optimise energy usage automatically, and receive actionable insights to save money and energy. It is offered in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh, 1kW/3kWh, 3kW/5.2kWh, and 6kW/9.1kWh, capable of powering air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment. Charging can be completed in as fast as 2 hours, with backup of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

Reservations are now open on the Ola Electric website at ₹999.

Ola Electric Mobility is India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, with a focus on vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their key components, including battery cells. Its Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu produces EVs and critical components, helping establish a strong EV manufacturing hub in India.

The company’s efforts are supported by the Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre (BIC), which drives advancements in cell and battery technology. Ola Electric’s R&D footprint spans India, the UK, and the US, concentrating on innovative EV products and core components.

Ola also operates a direct-to-customer distribution network with thousands of stores across India, complemented by a robust online presence, making it one of the country’s largest company-owned networks of automotive experience centres.