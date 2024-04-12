Business Standard
Entry-level car, two-wheeler sales still below pre-pandemic peak levels

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel
The sales of entry-level cars and two-wheelers are far from fully recovering and crossing the pre-pandemic peak levels, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Friday.

The mini passenger car segment saw its sales drop by about 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 0.152 million units. In the financial year 2018-19, about 0.471 million mini passenger cars were sold in India.
The commuter motorcycle segment (75-110 cc engine) observed an 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 5.651 million units. However, it is still far below the pre-pandemic peak of 8.422 million units observed in the financial year 2018-19.

Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM, informed reporters that the slow recovery in the rural economy and customers transitioning to purchasing vehicles in higher segments are two primary factors contributing to the gradual decline.

“In the entry-level segment, whether in the two-wheeler segment or passenger vehicle (PV) segment, we can see drops in sales. The segments, which are slightly higher, are growing much faster. It can be due to the rural economy not seeing a full recovery," he explained.

“The rural economy with the current monsoon outlook, will only become better. Therefore, I think the entry-level sales will also improve. We should also take into account the migration factor. It is also possible that a lot of migration has taken place from entry-level segments to higher segments," he added.


Domestic sales in entry-level segments continue to fall

Fiscal year Mini passenger car domestic sales (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)   75-110cc motorcycle domestic sales (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)   75-110cc scooter domestic sales (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)   Moped domestic sales (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)
2018-19 0.471 NA   8.422 NA   6.667 NA   0.88 NA
2019-20 0.295 -37.37%   6.372 -24.34%   5.548 -16.78%   0.637 -27.61%
2020-21 0.267 -9.49%   5.387 -15.46%   4.463 -19.56%   0.617 -3.14%
2021-22 0.238 -10.86%   4.968 -7.78%   3.979 -10.84%   0.473 -23.34%
2022-23 0.252 5.88%   5.236 5.39%   4.856 22.04%   0.442 -6.55%
2023-24 0.152 -39.68%   5.651 7.93%   5.354 10.26%   0.482 9.05%

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

