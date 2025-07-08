Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EV sales rise 28.6% in June; electric PVs, CVs lead growth: Fada

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market registered a 28.60 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales in June 2025, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (Fada).
 
Fada President CS Vigneshwar credited the growth to government schemes, especially the PM e-Drive Scheme, and increased investments in domestic EV innovation.
 
“The rise in EV penetration across segments is a clear sign that India is embracing clean mobility,” he told news agency PTI. “Electric three-wheelers now make up over 60 per cent of the segment sales, and electric cars and commercial vehicles are gaining ground.”
 
Vigneshwar added that the expansion of charging infrastructure is also helping build consumer confidence, aligning India’s EV ecosystem with the country’s climate and energy security goals. 
 

e-PVs nearly double, two-wheelers sales up

A total of 180,238 EV units were sold during the month, driven by sharp gains in electric passenger vehicles (e-PVs) and continued momentum across two-, three-, and commercial vehicle segments.
 
The electric passenger vehicle segment nearly doubled, with sales rising 79.95 per cent to 13,178 units, compared to 7,323 units in June 2024, Fada data showed. The segment now accounts for 4.4 per cent of total EV sales, up from 2.5 per cent last year, indicating growing consumer trust in electric mobility for personal transport.
 
Electric two-wheeler sales rose 31.69 per cent year-on-year to 1,05,355 units, up from 80,003 units in June 2024. Their share in overall two-wheeler sales also grew to 7.3 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent a year ago.
 
"Overall, June demonstrated a resilient two-wheeler performance amid mixed market signals,” Vigneshwar commented on June's Fada sales report released on Monday.
 

Three-wheelers hold largest market share

Electric three-wheelers retained their lead in EV market share, with 60,559 units sold, marking a 15.79 per cent year-on-year increase. Their share of total EV sales grew to 60.2 per cent, up from 55.4 per cent in June 2024, as their role in last-mile connectivity and urban logistics grows.
 
Meanwhile, the electric commercial vehicle segment, while still small, recorded the highest growth rate, with sales rising 122.5 per cent to 1,146 units, up from 515 units in June 2024.
 
Overall, automobile retail sales in June 2025 crossed two million units, marking a 5 per cent year-over-year increase from 1.91 million units sold in June 2024.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

