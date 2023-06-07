close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ford Motor issues recall notice for 125,000 vehicles that could catch fire

The recall applies to Escapes from 2020 to 2023, Mavericks from 2022 to 2023, and Corsairs from 2021 to 2023, the report mentioned

IANS San Francisco
Ford, car maker Ford

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ford Motor has issued a recall notice for over 1,25,000 Escape SUVs, Maverick pickups, and Lincoln Corsair luxury SUVs because their engines could leak fluids and catch fire.

All the vehicles being recalled are hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions, plus all three models share similar engineering, reports CNN.

In a filing with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford stated that due to a manufacturing problem, the 2.5-litre gasoline engines can leak engine oil or gasoline vapour that can catch fire when they come into contact with hot parts in the engine compartment.

As the vehicles are hybrids with electric motors as well as petrol engines, someone could continue driving even after the engine fails, worsening the situation, it added.

The recall applies to Escapes from 2020 to 2023, Mavericks from 2022 to 2023, and Corsairs from 2021 to 2023, the report mentioned.

Last year, the majority of these vehicles were recalled due to the same problem.

Also Read

Ford plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe; union says, 'vowing a fight'

Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months

Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue

Employees plan court fight against Ford India over closed TN factory

Ford stops production, halts shipment of electric F-150 after battery fire

Maruti prices Jimny competitively at Rs 12.74 lakh to match Mahindra Thar

EV battery manufacturing will require 2,400 acres of land by 2030: CBRE

Three out of every five Indians prefer opting for car loans: CARS24

Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

Centre not looking at any 'tailored incentives' as of now for Tesla: Report

In March, Ford issued a recall notice for 18 electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks with faulty battery cells that caused at least one truck to catch fire.

On February 4, a fire broke out in a holding lot during a pre-delivery quality check while the vehicle was charging. Ford halted production and issued a stop-shipment order to dealers.

According to Ford, the "root cause" of the problem was at the Georgia plant of South Korean battery supplier SK On.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ford automobile manufacturer vehicles recalls

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon