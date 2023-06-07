Three out of every five Indians prefer opting for car loans: CARS24



The company said that the rising costs of vehicles, the desire for newer models with advanced features, and the availability of attractive loan packages are encouraging Indians to go for financing. Owing to ease and accessibility, three out of every five Indians prefer getting their cars financed, according to data released by autotech company CARS24. The trend enjoys more popularity in tier 2 and 3 cities where 75 per cent of car buyers opt for financing. In tier 1 or metro cities, 60 per cent of car buyers prefer taking loans for it.



The company also said that affordable hatchback models such as Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10, and Renault Kwid were at the forefront of popular car financing choices. "This accelerated timeline has gained immense popularity among modern car buyers who value speed and convenience. The ease and accessibility of car financing have become key drivers in attracting more young individuals who are seeking financial flexibility and a hassle-free car ownership experience," the company said.



The company also highlighted the rising trend of more women opting for car financing. In 2022-23, 45 per cent more women opted for car loans as compared to 2022-23. The average age of people preferring to finance their cars stands at 32 years, indicating a strong presence of working millennials, including salaried employees and young entrepreneurs.

