close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Three out of every five Indians prefer opting for car loans: CARS24

CARS24 said that rising costs of vehicles, the desire for newer models with advanced features, and the availability of attractive loan packages are encouraging Indians to go for financing

BS Web Team New Delhi
Passenger vehicle, cars

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Owing to ease and accessibility, three out of every five Indians prefer getting their cars financed, according to data released by autotech company CARS24. The trend enjoys more popularity in tier 2 and 3 cities where 75 per cent of car buyers opt for financing. In tier 1 or metro cities, 60 per cent of car buyers prefer taking loans for it. 
The company said that the rising costs of vehicles, the desire for newer models with advanced features, and the availability of attractive loan packages are encouraging Indians to go for financing. 

"This accelerated timeline has gained immense popularity among modern car buyers who value speed and convenience. The ease and accessibility of car financing have become key drivers in attracting more young individuals who are seeking financial flexibility and a hassle-free car ownership experience," the company said. 
The company also said that affordable hatchback models such as Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10, and Renault Kwid were at the forefront of popular car financing choices. 

The average age of people preferring to finance their cars stands at 32 years, indicating a strong presence of working millennials, including salaried employees and young entrepreneurs.
The company also highlighted the rising trend of more women opting for car financing. In 2022-23, 45 per cent more women opted for car loans as compared to 2022-23.  

Also Read

Cars24 plans 500 new hires across verticals in next three months

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

EV financing platform Ohm raises Rs 3 cr in funding led by Antler India

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Adani case brings back the question of infrastructure financing in India

Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

Centre not looking at any 'tailored incentives' as of now for Tesla: Report

Simple Energy begins delivery of e-scooter Simple ONE in Bengaluru

Here are merits, drawbacks of Leasing, buying car which is better for you

Nissan rolls out Magnite SUV, marks milestone of 100,000 units at TN plant


"It also highlights the need for tailored financing solutions that cater to the unique preferences and requirements of women buyers. As more women join the car financing movement, it presents a tremendous opportunity for the industry to diversify its offerings and create a more inclusive and equitable car buying experience for all," the company said. 
The data was released on the occasion of its financial arm, CARS24 Financial Services Pvt Ltd (CFSPL), achieving a 100 per cent year-on-year increase in loan disbursements. With this, it has now surpassed the milestone of Rs 2,000 crore worth of loans, since inception.
Topics : car loan Cars24 loans Instant loans BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon