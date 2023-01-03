JUST IN
Business Standard

Ex-employees plan court fight against Ford India over closed TN unit

Group rejects company's severance package as it winds up business in country

Topics
Government | Ford India | Tata Motors

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Ford's sudden brake on making in India leaves its workers high and dry

At least 65 former employees of Ford India’s closed car factory near Chennai have rejected a severance package and plan to approach the courts, likely complicating matters for the company as its Gujarat unit is taken over by Tata Motors.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 18:08 IST

