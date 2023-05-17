close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt plans to increase outlay for e-2-wheelers under FAME II scheme

The Heavy Industries Ministry is planning to increase the outlay for e-two-wheelers from the current level of Rs 2,000 crore under its flagship FAME-II scheme and reduce the subsidy per vehicle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
electric scooters

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Heavy Industries Ministry is planning to increase the outlay for e-two-wheelers from the current level of Rs 2,000 crore under its flagship FAME-II scheme and reduce the subsidy per vehicle.

There is no proposal at present for an extension of FAME-II beyond March 2024 or introduction of FAME-III, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

A stakeholders' meeting with 24 electric two-wheeler OEMs registered under FAME-II was called on Tuesday and the consultation reached a consensus that the demand incentive may be kept at Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, along with a cap of 15 per cent of the ex-factory price from 40 per cent at present, the official said.

A proposal in this regard will be placed before the Programme Implementation and Steering Committee (PISC), which is an empowered panel to effect changes in the Rs 10,000 crore FAME-II Scheme shortly, the official added.

Speaking on the issue, Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said that as the demand for e-two-wheelers continues to grow, the government is committed to providing the necessary support to the industry to ensure sustainable growth and reduce carbon emissions.

The government is working closely with industry stakeholders to develop policies and incentives that will encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across India, the minister added.

Also Read

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Audi launches app e-tron owners that maps charging points across country

Toyota Kirloskar commences 3rd shift at K'taka plant to enhance production

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

The ministry is striving to align itself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Net Zero by 2047 and is taking proactive steps to promote sustainable transportation in the country, he said.

"The consensus reached during the stakeholder consultation signals a positive step towards sustainable transportation solutions in India. With continued efforts and collaboration between the government and industry, India can become a global leader in sustainable transportation and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

"This move will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to building a stronger and more resilient economy," the minister said.

"We had called a meeting of 24 registered OEMS of electric two-wheelers on Tuesday. It was decided that we will transfer the unutilised subsidies to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore from 3 Wheelers and 4 Wheelers to 2 Wheelers but it was found that at the current rate of disbursal (40 pc cap on ex-factory price), the scheme will end in two months," the official said.

He shared that most two-wheeler OEMs expressed that the subsidy should continue for a longer period even if it is slashed. Therefore, a consensus emerged to reduce the subsidy to 15 pc for two-wheelers, which will stretch the scheme till February-March.

He reasoned that "eventually the industry has to stand on its own feet" while admitting that the electric 2-wheeler sales which were growing at a high pace "may come down a little".

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) India scheme commenced on April 1, 2019, for a period of three years, which was further extended for a period of two years up to March 31, 2024.

The total outlay for FAME Scheme Phase II is Rs 10,000 crore to provide incentives to buyers (end users or consumers) of electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which may be encouraged as a purchase price.

The scheme is exclusively for public and commercial transport in the segments of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), electric four-wheelers (e-4W) and electric buses. The benefit of the incentive is available to privately owned registered electric two-wheelers (e-2W).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FAME-II Electric Vehicles

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt plans to increase outlay for e-2-wheelers under FAME II scheme

electric scooters
3 min read

TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Ex-Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor joins airline service Saudia Group

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
2 min read

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Winds of change, waves of progress
1 min read
Premium

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Metropolis promoter and MD Ameera Shah
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon