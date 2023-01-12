All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

All 7,000 under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India-II (FAME-II) scheme will run in different cities of the country in the next one year, joint secretary in the Heavy Industries ministry Hanif Qureshi said at the 2023.

According to news agency PTI, Qureshi said that out of the 7,000 electric buses, over 3,000 e-buses are already operating in the country.

"Electric mobility is an important part to reduce carbon emissions. The government has launched schemes to promote EVs...FAME is a demand (driven) incentive scheme...7,000 buses so far incentives under the scheme," he said.

"I hope in the next one year it will be on the road. We have more plans to incentivise buses," he added.

scheme for promotion of electric mobility in the country was approved in 2019. Through the scheme, it is planned to support 10 lakh e-two-wheelers, 5 lakh e-three-wheelers, 55,000 four-wheelers and 7,000 e-buses.

Qureshi said that the government is taking steps to promote growth of the industry and for faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

He also said that the government has rolled out a production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing of advanced cell chemistry batteries to strengthen the EV ecosystem of the country.

Speaking on the subject, adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity – Transport and Electric Mobility) at the ministry, Sudhendu Sinha pitched for the quality of batteries to promote electric vehicles in the country.

(With agency inputs)