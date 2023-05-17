close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Toyota Kirloskar commences 3rd shift at K'taka plant to enhance production

The company has invested over Rs 90 crore to upgrade the existing infrastructure at the facility and added around 1,500 workforce for the third shift at the plant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Toyota

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has initiated a third shift at its Karnataka-based plant to enhance production capacity by around 30 per cent, as it looks to cut down waiting periods on some of its popular models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The automaker has commenced a third shift from the first week of May in its Plant 1 in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru to ramp up the manufacturing capacity.

The company has invested over Rs 90 crore to upgrade the existing infrastructure at the facility and added around 1,500 workforce for the third shift at the plant.

"We have commenced a third shift at the plant which produces models like Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner. These products have been quite successful and there is quite a long waiting period. We are trying to minimise the impact for the customers," TKM Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer Sudeep S Dalvi told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the company took a shutdown of around a week at the plant to modify certain areas to enable the third shift.

"We have invested more than Rs 900 million in the plant capacity expansion," Dalvi stated.

Also Read

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC

Toyota Motor's new Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh onwards

Toyota Kirloskar Motor focussing on hybrid vehicles: VC Vikram Kirloskar

Toyota unveiled new Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista: Check details inside

Toyota Kirloskar Motors restarts booking for Hilux utility vehicle

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

US factories production surges in April as motor vehicles output rises

Audi's ex-chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal

Will India be an all-electric or a hybrid market for Toyota Motor?

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

The third shift would allow the plant to produce 30 per cent more, as compared to what it is producing right now, he added.

TKM is looking to produce over 30,000 units a year from the plant which currently rolls out close to 1 lakh units per annum.

The automaker has two facilities within the Bidadi compound which rolls out different sets of products.

TKM's Plant 1 commenced production in December 1999 and currently rolls out Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender.

Products like Camry Hybrid and Hilux are also assembled at the Bidadi facility.

TKM currently has a total production capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum at the Bidadi plant.

Dalvi noted that operations at its second plant, which rolls out products like Hyryder and Grand Vitara, are not part of the current capacity enhancement initiative.

In April, TKM decided to temporarily halt bookings of top trims of its multi purpose vehicle Innova Hycross from April 8, owing to ongoing supply challenges.

Last year it had also stopped taking orders for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta due to high demand and increased waiting period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Karnataka Toyota Motor

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Business hotels start seeing signs of recovery after protracted lull
3 min read

Bank of Baroda 'well protected' for switch to RBI's new loan-loss proposal

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Total Covid-19 cost to US economy to reach $14 trn by 2023 end: Research

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

diamond industry
2 min read

Money transfer service Zepz to lay off 420 employees, 26% of its workforce

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 17: Paytm, Voda Idea, JK Tyre, Oberoi Realty

image
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon