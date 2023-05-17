

Honda will conduct the world premiere of the SUV from India. Based on the teaser images, we have gathered a glimpse of the vehicle's design and features. Honda is late to the party, but after all the delay, it is finally ready to join the Indian SUV market with a proper midsize SUV in its lineup. Honda has announced the launch of its upcoming SUV, Elevate. Teasers have been released, but the vehicle will be revealed in Delhi on June 6.

Honda Elevate Design

Honda will place the Elevate in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment with established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.



The Elevate seems to have an upright stance giving it a more SUV-like character with a flat-looking bonnet. Like its competitors, Elevate is expected to measure around 4300 mm (4.4 metres) in length, suggesting generous cabin space. The latest teaser of the Elevate suggests that the vehicle will feature the all-important sunroof, which in some cases is the make-or-break deal for customers. However, rivals such as Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder offer their SUVs with a full-size panoramic sunroof, while Honda's Elevate appears to have opted for a smaller, single-pane sunroof.

Also Read Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details Honda Motorcycle set to join two-wheeler EV race by March next year US factories production surges in April as motor vehicles output rises Audi's ex-chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal Will India be an all-electric or a hybrid market for Toyota Motor? Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3 million sales milestone in 2 decades

Honda Elevate engine and transmission

The Elevate is slated to come powered by Honda's 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The same engine serves Honda City and is known for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which goes up as one revs the engine harder.





Honda Elevate Launch date, price details Like City, Elevate will be offered with manual and CVT transmission options.

Honda is likely to launch the Elevate by August this year. More details about the car may be released in the upcoming weeks. There is no confirmation about the price of the Elevate, but given the Honda City platform and the same engine, it is likely to be priced similarly to Honda City.