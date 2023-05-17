close

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

Honda will place the Elevate in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment that has established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

BS Web Team New Delhi
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Honda is late to the party, but after all the delay, it is finally ready to join the Indian SUV market with a proper midsize SUV in its lineup. Honda has announced the launch of its upcoming SUV, Elevate. Teasers have been released, but the vehicle will be revealed in Delhi on June 6.
Honda will conduct the world premiere of the SUV from India. Based on the teaser images, we have gathered a glimpse of the vehicle's design and features.

Honda Elevate Design
Honda will place the Elevate in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment with established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The latest teaser of the Elevate suggests that the vehicle will feature the all-important sunroof, which in some cases is the make-or-break deal for customers. However, rivals such as Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder offer their SUVs with a full-size panoramic sunroof, while Honda's Elevate appears to have opted for a smaller, single-pane sunroof.
The Elevate seems to have an upright stance giving it a more SUV-like character with a flat-looking bonnet. Like its competitors, Elevate is expected to measure around 4300 mm (4.4 metres) in length, suggesting generous cabin space.

Honda Elevate engine and transmission
The Elevate is slated to come powered by Honda's 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The same engine serves Honda City and is known for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which goes up as one revs the engine harder.

Like City, Elevate will be offered with manual and CVT transmission options.
 
Honda Elevate Launch date, price details

Honda is likely to launch the Elevate by August this year. More details about the car may be released in the upcoming weeks. There is no confirmation about the price of the Elevate, but given the Honda City platform and the same engine, it is likely to be priced similarly to Honda City.
First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

