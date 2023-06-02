close

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sales fall 7% YoY to 3,29,393 units in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday reported 6.6 per cent decline in total sales at 3,29,393 units in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sony, Honda

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday reported 6.6 per cent decline in total sales at 3,29,393 units in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 3,52,893 units in May 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 3,11,144 units, down 3 per cent from 3,20,857 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were down at 18,249 units from 32,036 units in the same month last year, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Honda Motorcycles automobile sales

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

