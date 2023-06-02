Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sales fall 7% YoY to 3,29,393 units in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday reported 6.6 per cent decline in total sales at 3,29,393 units in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 3,52,893 units in May 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 3,11,144 units, down 3 per cent from 3,20,857 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were down at 18,249 units from 32,036 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Also Read Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms Honda's EV roadmap: Dedicated factory, first two e-scooter models in a year Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event Honda to hike prices of entire model range by up to Rs 30,000 from Jan Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos TVS Motor posts 9% YoY growth in wholesales at 330,609 units in May Honda's domestic wholesales decline by 43% YoY to 4,660 units in May Auto cos post record sales for May amid better chip supply, high SUV demand EV2W prices shocks prospective owners after govt revises FAME II subsidy