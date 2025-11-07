Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Honda's profit slips as Trump's tariffs take toll on Japanese automakers

Honda's profit slips as Trump's tariffs take toll on Japanese automakers

Honda lowered its profit projection for the fiscal year through March 2026 to 300 billion yen

Honda

Honda reported Friday that its profit for the first fiscal half through September fell. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda reported Friday that its profit for the first fiscal half through September fell 37 per cent from the previous year, as the damage from President Donald Trump's tariffs offset the lift from solid motorcycle sales.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. recorded a 311.8 billion yen (USD2 billion) profit for April-September, down from 494.6 billion yen a year before.

Sales over the six months totalled 10.6 trillion yen (USD 69 billion), down 1.5 per cent from nearly 10.8 trillion yen.

Honda lowered its profit projection for the fiscal year through March 2026 to 300 billion yen (USD 2 billion), which would be a decline of 64 per cent from 835.8 billion yen the year before. It had earlier forecast a 420 billion yen (USD 2.7 billion) annual profit.

 

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan and Odyssey minivan, said an unfavourable currency rate also hurt its bottom line, erasing 116 billion yen (USD 756 million) from its operating profit over the six months.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13 (Photo: Reuters)

Are US-India relations back to the future?premium

milk factory amul mother dairy

Facing Trump's tariffs, Swiss farmers find themselves with too much milk

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US Commerce secy cites India while defending Trump's tariff amid SC case

Trump, Modi

US Prez Trump likely to visit India next year, calls PM Modi a 'great man'

Stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty extends losses; Sensex drops 150 pts; Media, Metal crack 2%

But Honda achieved record sales in motorcycles, led by strong results in the Asian region, excluding Vietnam. Honda said it sold more than 9 million motorcycles in Asia during the first half, up from 8.8 million a year ago. Honda's motorcycle sales improved in every global region, except for Europe, at a record 10.7 million units sold.

Honda's global vehicle sales in the first half totalled 1.68 million vehicles, down from 1.78 million. By region, vehicle sales grew in North America, but fell in Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe.

Although it helps that Honda produces many of its vehicles in the US, tariffs caused a decline of 164 billion yen (USD 1.1 billion) in operating profit over the six-month period, the company said.

Adding to its challenges, Honda has faced a chips shortage after the Dutch government in late September took control of Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology, citing national security concerns.

In response, China blocked shipments of chips from Nexperia's plant in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, though it has now allowed those exports to resume.

Vehicle production at Honda's plant in Celaya, Mexico, has halted since Oct. 28, while production at North American plants were adjusted, starting October 27, due to the Nexperia-related supply disruptions. Honda did not give a date on when production will be restored to normal levels.

Honda stocks on Friday gained 1.8 per cent to 1,585 yen (USD10) in Tokyo trading.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cars

GST reforms, rural demand push passenger vehicle, 2W sales to record high

SUV Car

SUVs, rural growth, premiumisation to keep PV sales in fast lane in 2026premium

Tarun Garg

GST cut gave a fillip to SUVs, not small cars: Hyundai COO Tarun Garg

Norton Motorcycles, now owned by TVS Motor Company

Norton unveils four new bikes, outlines revival roadmap at EICMA 2025premium

New Hyundai Venue 2025 launched in India

New-gen Hyundai Venue 2025 debuts in India at ₹7.90 lakh; see top features

Topics : Trump tariffs Honda Motor Co trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon