MG Motor India to hike prices from January owing to rising overall costs

MG Motor, however, did not disclose the quantum of price hike it plans to take from next month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
MG Motor India on Monday said it will hike prices of its vehicles in the country with effect from January 2024.
The hike is owing to the rising costs attributed to overall inflation and increased commodity prices, the company said in a statement.
MG Motor, however, did not disclose the quantum of price hike it plans to take from next month.
Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Audi India have also announced plans to hike prices of their passenger vehicles in January 2024 citing reasons, including cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity rates.
Besides, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz India are mulling increasing the prices of their models from January.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

