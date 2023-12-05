Sensex (0.39%)
Renault to invest $379 million to produce new hybrid SUV in Brazil

The model will be produced at the Curitiba Veiculos de Passeio factory, at the Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex in Sao Jose dos Pinhais in the state of Parana in Brazil

Renault India to bring mass segment EV in 2 years

Reuters PARIS
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Renault's Brazilian unit will invest 350 million euros ($379.12 million) to produce a new hybrid engine C-SUV car for distribution in Latin America, the French carmaker said on Tuesday.
 
The model will be produced at the Curitiba Veiculos de Passeio factory, at the Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex in Sao Jose dos Pinhais in the state of Parana in Brazil, which is Renault's second-largest market after France.
 
Renault plans to invest 3 billion euros by 2027 to launch eight new vehicles and boost electric vehicle (EV) sales outside Europe as part of a global re-launch, it said in October.

Topics : Renault Brazil SUV

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

