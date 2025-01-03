Business Standard

Creta drives Hyundai to record sales with a stellar performance in 2024

The new-gen Hyundai Creta crossed 100,000 unit sales within six months in 2024, with annual sales of 186,919 units. The SUV accounted for 31 per cent of the brand's overall sales during the year

Shubham Parashar
Jan 03 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

The Hyundai Creta’s commanding presence in the SUV space is no surprise. In just six months of its launch, the new-generation Hyundai Creta raced to the 100,000 sales threshold, making it the fastest SUV to achieve this milestone and outpacing its rivals by a long shot. According to recent sales reports, Hyundai Creta accounted for 31 per cent of the Korean brand’s overall sales in 2024. Hyundai India sold a record 1,86,919 units of the Creta during the year.
 
Interestingly, Hyundai India achieved its highest-ever sales in 2024 despite recording a flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 0.6 per cent selling 605,429 units in calander year 2024 as compared to 602,111 units it sold in the previous year (CY23). The SUV segment overall attributed 67.6 per cent to Hyundai India’s overall sales with the Creta maintaining an average sales of more than 15,500 units.
   
While the Creta became the bestselling SUV for the brand, the Hyundai Venue and Exter too remained strong growth drivers for the Korean brand at 107,554 and 79,098 units sold, respectively in 2024. Both models together contributed around 33 per cent to Hyundai’s overall sales during the period.
 
The sales report suggests a shift in customer preference towards more upmarket Hyundai cars as compared to entry-level models of the brand. That said, CNG models too showed marginally better performance in terms of sales attributing 13.1 per cent to overall domestic sales, up from 10.4 per cent.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

