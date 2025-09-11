Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland MD sees CV sales crossing pre-pandemic peak in FY26

Ashok Leyland MD sees CV sales crossing pre-pandemic peak in FY26

Shenu Agarwal said India's CV industry is poised to surpass the FY19 peak in FY26, supported by GST measures and robust retail demand despite short-term market complexities

SIAM

In 2024-25, sales stood at 956,671 units, down 1.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the first quarter of 2025-26, volumes slipped 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 223,215 units. | Photo: Twitter

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commercial vehicle (CV) industry is expected to surpass its pre-pandemic peak in overall volume sales in the current financial year, supported by the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) push, Ashok Leyland Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shenu Agarwal said on Thursday at the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
 
In 2018-19, CV sales in India peaked at 1,007,319 units, according to SIAM data.
 
In 2024-25, sales stood at 956,671 units, down 1.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the first quarter of 2025-26, volumes slipped 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 223,215 units.
   
Asked about the growth outlook for the second half of the current financial year in light of the GST push, Agarwal said: “I think we will have to see what is happening till the end of November because there are a lot of factors at play. Our (CV) industry is very complex. It works on pure rationale rather than sentiments.”
 
“So, once the rain stops, people will come out. Moreover, we have additional complexity of retail customers versus fleet customers. We can then give you a much better forecast as we would have much better clarity,” he added.

Also Read

cars, SUVs, automobiles

Auto stocks in fast lane: rally up to 6%; M&M, Ashok Leyland hit new highs

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Dheeraj Hinduja

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

 
At the beginning of the year, the industry had projected CV volume growth of around 5 per cent. When asked whether overall CV sales would surpass FY19 levels, Agarwal replied: “It should be. If everything goes fine, it should be.”
 
“People just don’t run to buy CVs based on sentiments. Customers will think and then they will make decisions about buying CVs,” he said.
 
Agarwal added, however, that he sees strong momentum in demand, particularly from retail buyers, who account for 50–60 per cent of the total CV market.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled in India

PV sales may grow 7% by FY27 on GST cut boost, says Maruti Suzuki

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

SUVs

Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COOpremium

Nitin Gadkari

Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuelpremium

Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari seeks extra discounts for buyers with vehicle scrapping certificate

Topics : Ashok Leyland Auto Siam CV sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon