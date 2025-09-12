Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Stable, predictable policies with continuity vital, says Maruti Suzuki MD

Stable, predictable policies with continuity vital, says Maruti Suzuki MD

Takeuchi cited Suzuki Motor Corporation's decision to produce its first global electric vehicle, the e-VITARA, in India as evidence of the country's rising status in world markets

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s auto-component export is grappling with a “major challenge” as nearly 30 per cent of shipments to the United States (US) now face steep tariffs of 25-50 per cent, said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki India, on Friday, adding that the country should continue demonstrating “policy stability and predictability” to strengthen its long-term manufacturing competitiveness.
 
In his speech at the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma), Takeuchi said the US tariffs had put pressure on suppliers, given that a significant share of India’s component export depended on that market.
   
He said New Delhi and Washington were in discussion and “the government is very sensitive to this issue and hopefully some solution will be found out”.
 
He added that adversity could be turned into opportunity, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words: “Aapda mei avsar” (finding opportunity in adversity).
 
“Almost 30 per cent of auto-component exports are to the US, and about half of that is facing a duty of 25 per cent and the other half 50 per cent. That poses a major challenge,” Takeuchi said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

India's manufacturing future bright; policy stability key: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled in India

Helped by GST move, PV sales growth may rebound to 7% by FY27: Maruti

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio?

Tata Nexon

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said that GST on cars is currently 28 per cent, with a cess on larger cars pushing the total burden to 40–45 per cent

GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

 
The  managing director said turbulence in global supply chains had opened up opportunities for India to position itself as a trusted, resilient and sustainable manufacturing hub.
 
He pointed to India’s demographic advantage, strong domestic demand, and government initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI), Make in India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
 
Takeuchi cited Suzuki Motor’s decision to produce its first global electric vehicle (EV), the e-VITARA, in India as evidence of the country’s rising status in world markets.
 
The Prime Minister last month had flagged off the first batch of the e-VITARA for export at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.
 
“These ‘Made in India’ EVs will be exported to over 100 countries across the globe. It is important to diversify and avoid over-dependence on one single market,” he said.
 
Drawing lessons from Japan’s post-war industrialisation, he said long-term success depended on investing in research & development, customer-focused innovation, and continuous improvement.
 
India too must pursue similar strategies while ensuring consistency in governance, he said.
 
“As India aspires to be a global manufacturing hub, it will be important to continue demonstrating policy stability and predictability.”
 
Calling for Indian suppliers to move up the value chain, he urged them to embrace “Kaizen” principles, treat employees as partners, and aim for global scale.
 
“If we combine strategic intent with India’s unique advantages of domestic demand, talent, and policy support, the possibilities for our growth are limitless,” he said.
 
Kaizen, a Japanese management philosophy that emphasises continuous, incremental improvement in processes, products, and workplace practices, was a cornerstone of Japan’s post-war industrial success.

More From This Section

cars, auto industry

Late-stage engineering changes delaying new vehicle launches: Report

Cars, auto industry

Auto bodies seek closer cooperation with govt to secure key raw materials

Agarwal said, “I think we will have to see what is happening till the end of November because there are a lot of factors at play.

Ashok Leyland MD sees CV sales crossing pre-pandemic peak in FY26

GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th pay commission recommendations, and the rising customer's aspirations, could give a huge demand boost, says Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India. | File Image

Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COOpremium

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

CV segment biggest beneficiary of GST cut in auto sector: Ashok Leyland

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India US tariffs Auto component export Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon