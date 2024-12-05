Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / India's Exicom expects EV charger business to bring 50% revenue by 2030-end

India's Exicom expects EV charger business to bring 50% revenue by 2030-end

The company plans to double that by 2030, said CEO Anant Nahata, as India's electric vehicle sector expands at an annual rate of 30%-50%

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

Exicom plans to start EV charger production at its upcoming plant in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad next year (Image: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Exicom Tele-Systems, a supplier for car makers such as Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motor, expects its electric vehicle charger business to bring in half of its annual revenue by 2030, its chief executive told Reuters.

As part of its shift towards clean energy, India has lowered import taxes on certain EVs and budgeted billions of dollars in incentives for manufacturers locally making EVs and components.

Exicom, whose chargers come bundled with six out of 10 e-cars sold in India, currently gets a bulk of its revenue from its critical power business, which makes lithium-ion batteries and power systems for telecom enterprises in India, Southeast Asia and Africa.

 

Its EV charging business, begun in 2019, brought in Rs 243 crore ($28.7 million) in revenue in fiscal 2024 - about a quarter of Exicom's overall revenue.

The company plans to double that by 2030, said CEO Anant Nahata, as India's electric vehicle sector expands at an annual rate of 30 per cent-50 per cent.

To do so, Exicom plans to start EV charger production at its upcoming plant in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad next year, more than quadrupling its capacity to produce chargers in the country.

More From This Section

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

PURE EV to expand dealership network, launch new products by 2027

Trucks, transport

After festive rush, truck rentals dip in November: Shriram Mobility report

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Electric vehicle sales down 12% in November after festival-driven rush

electric vehicle

After festival inventory buildup, two-wheeler dispatches fall in November

MG Cyberster

MG Select set to unveil the world's fastest roadster, MG Cyberster, in 2025

It also plans to cater to more EV makers and charging point operators outside India, such as in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Earlier this year, the brand said it would acquire Australian peer Tritium, which comes with a manufacturing facility in the southeastern US state of Tennessee.

Nahata added that Exicom is exploring "organic and inorganic ways of growth" after the acquisition.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Deeply committed to reforms; pained by EV sales drop: Piyush Goyal

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

Abhinandan Lodha's firm buys American Centre in South Bombay for Rs 56 cr

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 130 pts higher, near 81,100; Nifty at 24,500; Infy, TCS lead

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE news: Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today, PM Modi to attend

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Middle East envoy pushes for Gaza ceasefire before inauguration

Topics : India ev mission Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles automobile industry India auto MNCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon