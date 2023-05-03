Luxury car maker Audi India starts production of Q3 SUV at Aurangabad plant



Speaking to Business Standard in February, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon had said that they were importing the Q3 range (Premium Plus, Technology and Sportback Technology) as fully built units which attract a 110 percent duty. German luxury car maker Audi India began local production of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad that will help reduce the wait periods.



"Currently, around 75-80 percent of the cars that we sell in India are manufactured here. Once we start making the Q3 range too, we will be making almost 85-90 percent of the cars sold here locally," Dhillon had said. Audi was planning to make these cars in India along with the Audi Q5, A6, A4, Q7.



Dhillon clarified that local manufacturing would not bring down the prices. "We had plans to make this range in India, so we had factored that into the pricing already," he added. Local manufacturing would help to reduce wait periods and also boost sales. For example, the Q3 range that was launched last year has started deliveries only from January this year. The Q3 range is priced between Rs 44.8 lakh to Rs 51 lakh (for the Q3 Sportback).

The firm said that this was the strongest quarter in terms of sales during the past six years in India.The firm's product line up has 16 models and that SUVs currently accounted for over 60 per cent of the total sales in the first quarter of the calendar year. Audi India has posted a 126 per cent growth in sales in the first three months of 2023, delivering 1,950 cars. The company claimed its pre-owned car business also posted the ‘strongest ever’ sales in a quarter, growing by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, in India. Currently operating with 22 pre-owned cars showrooms across all major hubs in the country, the brand will have 25-plus such facilities by the end of 2023.