Himachal plans to encourage EV, to become Green Energy State by March 2026

Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday discussed plans to encourage the use of electric vehicles and has set a target to transform the state into a 'Green Energy State' by March 2026.

During a review meeting in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the importance of identifying suitable locations for charging stations along the proposed three Green Corridors Highways in Himachal Pradesh, according to a release.

These highways include Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace and Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra, and Mandi-Dharamshala-Kangra.

He also emphasised the need to develop charging infrastructure within cities to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), according to a statement.

The state government has set a target to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, the statement said.

To achieve this goal, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme 2023. The scheme will provide a uniform 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks. This scheme not only provides self-employment opportunities for local youth but also enables government departments to hire electric vehicle service providers, it added.

Sukhu directed the officers of the transport department to organise a meeting with stakeholders within the next 10 days to kickstart the creation of an electric vehicle ecosystem.

The state government aims to transition all government vehicles to EVs gradually and lead the way in green energy, the chief minister said.