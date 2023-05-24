close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Royal Enfield starts delivery of E20 compatible Hunter bikes; an overview

Compared to the Bullet and the Meteor, which appear more substantial in their stance, the Hunter packs a more deceptive look and may not come across as having the same engine as the former two

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
RoyalEnfieldHunter

Royal Enfield Hunter

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Royal Enfield has started delivering a new batch of its Hunter 350 motorcycles compliant with onboard diagnostic II (OBD2) regulations and these motorcycles can run on E20 fuel. It should be noted that E20 refers to Ethanol20, meaning fuel which has 20 per cent ethanol blended into it.
The latest Royal Enfield Hunters will get an 'upto E20 petrol' sticker on their fuel tank. The E20 sticker is removable. The motorcycles now sold will also comply with the latest BS6 stage 2 norms.

Hunter 350, an overview
The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. The engine is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection technology. It produces 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque output of 27 Nm. The motorcycle comes with a five-speed gearbox.

The Hunter's smaller frame and lower seating height make it easier for shorter riders. It also allows easier manoeuvrability in city traffic. Compared to the Bullet and the Meteor, which appear more substantial in their stance, the Hunter packs a more deceptive look and may not come across as having the same engine as the former two.
While the Hunter misses on the bulk of its larger siblings, it has the advantage of being a better city bike and a quick one at that.

Also Read

EV push: Eicher Motors to pick 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future

Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins

Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO

Eicher Motors rallies 5% on better than expected Q3 earnings

Eicher Motors soars 7% in a weak market on solid Q4 perforance

Himachal plans to encourage EV, to become Green Energy State by March 2026

Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range

Automakers to invest $10 billion for enhancing EV manufacturing capacity

Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Topics : Royal Enfield Eicher Motors Royal Enfield royal enfield interceptor 650 BS Web Reports automobile manufacturer Eicher Motors ethanol production ethanol blending programme

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Royal Enfield starts delivery of E20 compatible Hunter bikes; an overview

RoyalEnfieldHunter
2 min read

Donald Trump's hush-money payment case trial date set for March 2024

Former US President Donald Trump
2 min read

India Cements to monetise about 1,000 acres land in TN, posts loss for FY24

cement companies
2 min read

E-commerce sector to grow 1000%, emissions 8mn tonnes by 2030: Report

Open Network for Digital Commerce, e-commerce, online, digital, apps, internet
3 min read

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Google
2 min read

Most Popular

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon