

The latest Royal Enfield Hunters will get an 'upto E20 petrol' sticker on their fuel tank. The E20 sticker is removable. The motorcycles now sold will also comply with the latest BS6 stage 2 norms. Royal Enfield has started delivering a new batch of its Hunter 350 motorcycles compliant with onboard diagnostic II (OBD2) regulations and these motorcycles can run on E20 fuel. It should be noted that E20 refers to Ethanol20, meaning fuel which has 20 per cent ethanol blended into it.

Hunter 350, an overview

The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. The engine is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection technology. It produces 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque output of 27 Nm. The motorcycle comes with a five-speed gearbox.



While the Hunter misses on the bulk of its larger siblings, it has the advantage of being a better city bike and a quick one at that. The Hunter's smaller frame and lower seating height make it easier for shorter riders. It also allows easier manoeuvrability in city traffic. Compared to the Bullet and the Meteor, which appear more substantial in their stance, the Hunter packs a more deceptive look and may not come across as having the same engine as the former two.