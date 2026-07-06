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Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra launches multi-purpose tractor YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1 across India

Mahindra launches multi-purpose tractor YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1 across India

The tractor comes with an industry-leading six-year warranty and will be available across Mahindra dealerships nationwide, the company said

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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Mahindra Tractors, India's No. 1 tractor brand, on Monday announced the pan-India launch of its multi-purpose tractor YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1, and said it will launch seven new tractors and 12 new features, including products from Mahindra's New Tractor range and the Swaraj Protek this fiscal year.

"We are launching the YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1 across India following its successful introduction in select markets. Built on our fast-growing YuvoTech platform, this tractor combines advanced technology with robust performance and practical features," Mahindra Tractors Chief Executive Officer Harsh Rai said.

The tractor comes with an industry-leading six-year warranty and will be available across Mahindra dealerships nationwide, the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Tractors

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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